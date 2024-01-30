Hotter-than-usual outlook for Illawarra as firefighters remain on high alert

Illawarra's wet and humid summer may have doused fears of a horror bushfire season so far, but predictions of more hot weather have left firefighters on high alert.
There's an 80 per cent chance of above average temperatures from February to April for large parts of NSW, including the Illawarra.
Rainfall, unlike during December and January, will be around average, the Bureau of Meteorology's climate outlook states.
Weather stations across the Illawarra recorded well above average rainfall so far this summer of 264.8 millimetres at Albion Park, 258.8mm at Bellambi and 221.2mm in Kiama.
Average rainfall for the two-month period is 151.6mm, 165.4mm and 199.9mm respectively.
The heavy rainfall does moderate the risk of some fires igniting, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Illawarra Sutherland Team Superintendent Martin Surrey said.
"Fires are less likely to spread but it's not stopping the grass fires," he said.
The Illawarra was largely unscathed by the Black Summer fires of 2019-20 and despite the BoM's forecast of hot days and average rainfall, Supt Surrey said firefighters are always prepared and ready.
"We maintain our readiness regardless of what the Bureau says," he said.
Supt Surrey was not keen to say the Illawarra had had a "quiet" bushfire season so far, with very few local fires igniting.
"It has been moderated by the on and off rain and the high humidity, and the moisture content has eliminated risks of fires running, so far," he said.
Fuel levels, such as dry grass, twigs, bark and undergrowth, are high across the Illawarra and Supt Surrey warned fire risks can spike after a few days of hot weather.
"All it takes is a few hot, windy days," he said.
People are urged to review their bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
Stay up-to-date with fires in your area on the Hazards Near Me app and if you seen an unattended fire call triple-0 immediately.
Bushfire danger period in the Illawarra runs until March 31, 2024.
