Wollongong Wolves defender Walter Scott to return to A-League with Macarthur

Wollongong Wolves left-back Walter Scott has returned back to the A-League, signing a scholarship deal with Macarthur Bulls until the end of the 2023/24 season.
Scott was a crucial cog in David Carney's team in 2023, with his marauding runs up and down the left-hand touchline a trademark sight for Wolves fans.
Scott returns back to the professional scene after playing with the Bulls in their inaugural season in 2020/21. The 24-year-old also has previous A-League experience with Perth and Wellington.
Bowral-born Scott will join former Wolves legend Mile Sterjovski with the Bulls currently placed fifth on the A-League Men's table.
"He is obviously someone I have worked with in the past, and has definitely earned the right to be back in the A-League," Macarthur coach Sterjovski said.
Scott was one of Carney's best in the National Premier League in 2023.
"I've been saying to a couple of my mates and people that have watched me for a long time that I haven't played this with sort of confidence in a long while," Scott told the Mercury last February.
"Sort of since I was around the Aussie set-up as a young 17, 18-year-old and really knocking on the door of the first team at Perth Glory [have I been in such good form]. But for myself I just haven't really had this much fun in a long time so that's really the main thing for me. Just winning games is what keeps everything fun."
The Wolves recently signed defender Dylan Ryan for the upcoming NPL season before they enter the new National Second Tier in 2025.
They will begin their season against Marconi on February 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.