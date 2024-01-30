A quick refresher on how to avoid a parking fine in the Illawarra's school zones

It's been a few weeks but school's back this week and let's be honest, how often have you even read the school zone parking rules?
But now with kids heading back to school this week, here's a rundown on what those signs in school zones mean - and what it might cost you if you chose to ignore them.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery has urged people to be mindful of pedestrians and bike riders.
"We all need to share the space, so look out for each other and do the right thing so that everyone can get to school safely," Cr Bradbery said.
He also warned the community to expect council compliance officers to be patrolling these areas.
"They will provide information on the road rules to ensure the safety of children and pedestrians and can issue fines to those caught breaking the rules."
Fine $215 + 2 demerit points: Stop here for up to two minutes to drop off and pick up passengers. You must stay within three metres of your vehicle at all times. No parking zones provide a safe place to drop off or pick up children.
Fine $362 + 2 demerit points: Do not stop here for any reason. No stopping zones keep sight lines clear for drivers and children. Drivers must not stop at the side of a road marked with a continuous YELLOW LINE. This line means the same as No Stopping.
Fine $362 + 2 demerit points: Can only be used if driving a public bus. A Bus Zone allows buses to drop off and pick up passengers safely.
Fine $603 + 4 demerit points: Orange "children crossing" flags and hand-held stop signs must be obeyed. You may be fined if you're caught failing to stop, approaching a children's crossing too quickly or not giving way to pedestrians.
Fine $211 + 2 demerit points; maximum penalty is currently $2778 + 7 demerit points: Speeding increases the chance of a crash resulting in severe trauma and fatalities. It's not worth the risk.
Fine $603 + 4 demerit points: You have run a red light if your vehicle crosses the white stop line after the lights turn red.
