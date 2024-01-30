Illawarra Mercury
Traffic lights at Dapto motorway ramps a congestion solution

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
January 30 2024 - 3:16pm
A traffic light at the Princes Motorway on ramp at Kanahooka could be a short-term congestion solution, according to Wollongong City Council. Main picture by Sylvia Liber
A traffic light at the Princes Motorway on ramp at Kanahooka could be a short-term congestion solution, according to Wollongong City Council. Main picture by Sylvia Liber

Traffic lights on the motorway on-ramp at Dapto could be a short-term measure to deal with congestion.

