Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1924: 'I am done, George' - man dies at surf carnival

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
January 31 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In 1924 Corrimal Surf Club member James King drowned during a surf carnival at South Beach.
In 1924 Corrimal Surf Club member James King drowned during a surf carnival at South Beach.

Looking back at February 1, 1924

"I am done, George" - they were the last words of 20-year-old James King.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.