The Mercury in 1924: 'I am done, George' - man dies at surf carnival

"I am done, George" - they were the last words of 20-year-old James King.
A member of Corrimal Surf Club, King was competing in a surf carnival as a beltman - a lifesaver who swims out to a drowning person and attaches a belt to them so they can be pulled to shore.
An inquest into King's death heard that clubmate George Baker had been playing the role of the person needing rescue.
Strong currents made swimming hard for all the beltmen, but an exhausted King made it to Baker and signalled to be pulled in.
Then a breaker smashed down and separated the pair, causing King to utter those final words to Baker.
Baker tried to save King but another heavy wave crashed over them and King could not be found.
The coroner found King's death an accident but said future surf carnivals should consider having teams swim out individually rather than altogether so that people could better see when someone got into trouble.
