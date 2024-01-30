Bellambi woman admits stabbing parents six times with cheese knife

A young woman who stabbed her mother and stepfather six times with a cheese knife while in a drug-fuelled rage has confessed to her crimes.
Kaelah Boyle, 23, was set to face a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, however, she instead entered last-minute guilty pleas to two counts of reckless wounding.
Tendered court documents state Boyle returned to her mother and stepfather's home about 2am on September 8, 2023 after a night of drinking and drug-taking, before she smoked cannabis in the garage and fell asleep.
Boyle awoke later that morning and knocked on the front door, before peeping through a bedroom window. She knocked on the window and asked to come inside.
Her stepfather opened the front door and her mother went to see what she wanted. Boyle asked for a phone charger before going into a bedroom and "making a scene".
She was asked to leave, but stayed, continuing to "scream and yell". She stayed despite being asked to leave several times.
Boyle then fell onto her back onto a pile of clothing in the living room, while the victims took hold of her feet to attempt to pull her out of the house via the front door.
Meanwhile, Boyle took hold of a small wooden handled cheese knife and lunged forward, stabbing the forearm of her stepfather and causing a five centimetre laceration.
"I'll do it to you too," Boyle said to her mother, before she then stabbed her three times in the right calf and twice in the upper thigh, causing puncture wounds.
Her parents, while bleeding, managed to remove their daughter from their home. Boyle then fled to the beach to ditch the knife before paramedics and police arrived.
She was arrested at her parents' home soon after while wearing blood-covered clothing, making admissions to her offending. Boyle then took police to the beach, showing them where she tossed the cheese knife.
Both victims were taken to Wollongong Hospital where they received stitches for their wounds.
Boyle is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20. An apprehended violence order was put in place for two years to protect the victims.
