Thieves break into Woonona lolly shop within a month of opening

Less than a month after it opened, masked bandits have broken into a convenience store and lolly shop in Woonona.
Owner Riwaj Bastola arrived at his Yummy Time store on Tuesday morning, to find the front glass door smashed and a hole near the lock.
A closer inspection of the store found that nearly $20,000 of cash and stock had been stolen
Mr Bastola reported the break in to police and supplied CCTV footage of the attack, which showed the intruders covered up with their faces obscured.
"It's terrible, very bad," the devastated shop owner said.
A police spokesperson said police were called to the premises at 1.30am on Tuesday after reports of a break and enter.
Officers found the front door smashed and cigarettes and cash stolen.
Police are now investigating.
The convenience store and sweets shop opened in early January in Woonona's The Circle.
Selling hard to find US-style candies and lollies, the store traded well during the school holiday period.
Mr Bastola had previously managed other convenience stores in Sydney and is involved in the Yummy Candy store in Fairy Meadow.
He said it is not the first time he has had a store broken into, but that in other cases, it was not as close to the business's opening, which left him feeling deflated.
The latest figures from crime data agency BOCSAR show that retail thefts in the Illawarra are at a 10 year high.
Year-on-year retail thefts jumped 43 per cent from 1004 to 1436, an additional 432 incidents of items being robbed from local shops in the year to December 2023.
Stores in Wollongong bore the brunt of the thieving, with 1122 incidents in the LGA.
Anyone with information or CCTV about the incident is being urged to come forward and contact Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
