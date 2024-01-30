Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thieves break into Woonona lolly shop within a month of opening

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 30 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front door of Yummy Mart, Woonona after a break in occurred overnight. Picture by Adam McLean
The front door of Yummy Mart, Woonona after a break in occurred overnight. Picture by Adam McLean

Less than a month after it opened, masked bandits have broken into a convenience store and lolly shop in Woonona.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.