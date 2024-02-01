Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Schools must be better resourced

By Henry Rajendra
February 1 2024 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The complex needs of individual students are much harder to attend to when there's not enough teachers. Picture Shutterstock
The complex needs of individual students are much harder to attend to when there's not enough teachers. Picture Shutterstock

Australia numbers among a small elite of the world's most prosperous, stable and democratic societies. How is it then that the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven, along with the rest of NSW, can be enduring such a dramatic shortage of teachers?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.