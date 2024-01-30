Residents run for their lives as fires erupt in Blackbutt, Warilla homes

Home owners in Blackbutt and Warilla have had a lucky escape after fires erupted in their homes.
An elderly couple were woken from their sleep when a fire started on the verandah of their Fleetwood Crescent home in Warilla and threatened to spread inside.
Firefighters were called at 9.46pm on Tuesday, January 30.
"When we got there one of the guys had a garden hose trying to control it which was a good thing," Fire and Rescue NSW Shellharbour Station Officer Dean Adam said.
Firefighters were able to stop the flames spreading inside the home, although the verandah was left severely damaged.
Nobody was injured during the blaze.
In a separate incident, four adults in a Blackbutt home were forced to flee after a fire started in their Cuscus Close house.
The residents were sitting in their kitchen having lunch when suddenly the power tripped at around 2pm on Tuesday, January 30.
"They were sitting right near it [the fire] and they didn't know until the power tripped. They went outside and saw smoke coming out of the roof," Station Officer Adam said.
A wiring fault in the wall of the house started the fire, and flames raced up inside the wall cavity and then spread through the roof space.
"There's lots of damage in the roof, we had to pull the ceiling down to see where the fire spread," Station Officer Adam said.
The fire was so ferocious that firefighters could see flames through the downlights.
Station Officer Adam said the residents were lucky the fire started during the day while they were there.
"If it was at night they wouldn't have known because it was burning above the smoke alarms," he said.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
