Step inside the new dog boutique and salon that's spoiling Kiama pooches

Kiama is about to get a dedicated doggy boutique with an extensive range of products while owners can also book their beloved pets in for a groom.
Justine Wallis has been running Flinders Pet Services, a small dog-sitting business, for around two years now and has slowly branched out into retail with her first store opening on February 1.
Found on Collins Street, her new shop will sell treats, harnesses, toys, leads as well as basic pet supplies.
"We've been doing the markets around the Shellharbour and Wollongong area now for about two years and we've had a really big focus on handmade as much as possible, but also Australian-made and owned and supporting other small businesses," she told the Mercury.
"We also realized that Kiama doesn't really have a pet shop anymore."
Since starting her side hustle, Ms Wallis has formed a networking group for Illawarra small businesses that offer goods or services for dogs and said it has helped entrepreneurs to "connect and support each other".
It's also handy for customers needing a referral for a different service.
"It's just such a busy industry now [since the COVID-19 pandemic] ... when everyone got dogs," she said.
Pet-sitting and doggy daycare in a "homestay" environment will still be part of the services offered but will remain only open to small dogs and capped at a limited number.
The new shop is set to have a "grand opening" on March 16 which will include face painting, balloon animals and other fanfare to celebrate its opening.
Meantime, Ms Wallis said there was a shortage of dog groomers and struggling to find anyone with experience in the profession.
Flinders Pet in Kiama is open Wednesday to Friday 9am to 4pm, and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 2pm.
