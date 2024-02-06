Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Blockbuster movies coming to northern Illawarra as Anita's expands offerings

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 6 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita's Theatre venue manger Bob Mangan inside the historic venue in January 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
Anita's Theatre venue manger Bob Mangan inside the historic venue in January 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

Plans are underway to bring the latest blockbuster movies to the northern Illawarra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.