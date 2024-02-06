Blockbuster movies coming to northern Illawarra as Anita's expands offerings

Plans are underway to bring the latest blockbuster movies to the northern Illawarra.
Anita's Theatre is well known for its stage performances and live music, and now plans are underway to expand its offerings.
The historic theatre will commence screening new-release movies within two years, it's a move that puts it in direct competition with existing cinemas further south.
"The only cinemas are Warrawong and Shellharbour to the south that could be a 30 kilometre round trip so there's definitely an opportunity there," Anita's venue manager Bob Mangan said.
"It'll provide more opportunities of creating wealth for the region and job opportunities for locals.
"It'll be a bonified cinema that can stand on its own two legs. I think it's really exciting."
But before that happens, Anita's will upgrade its technology with the installation of digital cinema infrastructure which will allow it to purchase and screen the latest releases.
"It's in our long-term vision to screen films more often. It'll be a collection of films that are new and encore performances of movies that have had a good year," Mr Mangan said.
"We're keen to show a diversity of genres in the films.
"If the community are supporting this, we'll listen."
Anita's is no stranger to screening films and in January ran its inaugural Summer Cinema series. In October 2023 a screening of cult classic Dirty Dancing attracted a sell-out crowd.
"People do like to come together to experience the theatre. It bodes well for the community to have Anita's open more often," Mr Mangan said.
"It's about having fun and connecting with a wonderful venue."
In the meantime Anita's will continue its Cult Classic Series of film screenings during the year.
Entertainment giant Live Nation took over operations of Anita's Theatre in October 2022 and has since installed a $500,000 speaker system.
"The new touring speaker system is the world class features, bringing the sound closer to all seats, radically improving levels, tone, and clarity for every seat in the house," Pro Sound and Lighting director Claude Spinelli told the Mercury in May 2023.
