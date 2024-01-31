Port Kembla man bit chunk of woman's ear off in series of violent attacks

Warning: Graphic content.
A Port Kembla man bit off a chunk of his then partner's earlobe during a series of domestic violence attacks, in which he also struck her several times with a fishing rod and threatened her with a machete.
Wearing prison-issued greens, Kevin Scroop dialled into Wollongong Local Court from Goulburn jail on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to intentionally damaging property, using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, related to ongoing, horrific violence between February and March 2023.
Tendered court documents state Scroop became aggressive after returning home with the victim, before he took a fishing rod and struck her several times to her knees, torso and arms.
Scroop then struck her in the face with the rod, causing significant bruising and swelling. He then turned on cold water at high pressure and held a nozzle close to her blood-covered face, making her feel "extremely degraded".
The woman didn't leave home for a week out of fear of having to disclose how she sustained her injuries. Scroop attempted to reduce the appearance of her swelling by pushing down on her bruising.
In a separate incident, an irate Scroop held a machete-style knife above the victim as she lay on a bed, pointing it towards and and threatening, "I will kill you right now". She feared he was going to act on the threat.
Scroop, in another attack, bit the woman's face and ear, leaving permanent injuries including facial scarring and a chunk of her earlobe missing.
The woman was subjected to other violent, degrading acts at the hands of Scroop, including being punched in the head from behind, having fingers stuck down her throat, and having a bourbon can thrown at her face.
Scroop broke the victim's phone after she told him she was going to report the abuse.
Two weeks later, the woman attended Lake Illawarra Police Station with several visible injuries, including a split lip, bite marks on her cheek, and bruises on her hip. Alongside a support person, she disclosed the abuse.
Scroop was arrested at his Port Kembla unit the following day, with police finding the fishing rod and machete, as well as cannabis seeds and two cannabis plants growing in buckets with a light strung above them.
An apprehended violence order was put in place to protect the victim, with Scroop set to learn his sentence date on February 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.