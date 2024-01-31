Why Taylor McDonald has joined Premier League newcomers Shellharbour

Taylor McDonald's journey to becoming an Illawarra Premier League player began with one simple text.
The defender sent a congratulatory message to Rod Williams last August after learning that his former mentor had won the District League championship with Shellharbour.
Harbour's 4-0 win over Oak Flats saw them gain an unassailable lead in last year's title race and led to them getting promoted to the Illawarra's top-flight for 2024.
It was an achievement that grabbed the attention of McDonald, who spent the past two years playing for NPL NSW club Marconi.
"Rod coached me when I was a 10-year-old. I messaged him to congratulate him on getting promoted and he said 'now we're in the promotion zone, I want to talk to you about next season'," the 27-year-old told the Mercury.
"At that point, I had zero intentions of joining and I was still looking at playing NPL. But one thing led to another and we caught up for coffee one day, and he expressed how it would be if I was able to join him. We spoke about the vision of the club, and a lot of those values aligned with what I was excited for.
"They've obviously amalgamated (Shell Cove and Shellharbour Junior FC) in the last 12 months, and in this area alone you have got so many junior registrations. I think it has the potential in the Illawarra in the next few years and that's something that I want to part of, both on and off the field.
"Rod and I have come full circle now. I've always been a believer in what he's done and his record speaks for itself. And I knew that I would be looked after by him."
Fast-forward to January 2024 and the former Wollongong Wolves talent officially become a Shellharbour player after inking a deal with the club.
McDonald was picked up as part of a huge recruitment drive for Harbour, which has included luring ex-Manly United captain Travis Oughtred, Coniston's 2023 grand final hero Matt Floro, Albion Park championship winner Rocky Lavalle and Wolves midfielder Jake Lavalle to play under Williams.
The club has also been able to retain the likes of skipper Tommy Markovski, midfielder Valentino Merxhush and utility Lachlan Martin.
"Some of the boys I have already played with previously, like Travis and Jake. I know they're good blokes and fantastic players as well," McDonald said.
"I also did my homework on a few of the players and most have said that they're all top blokes and willing to get in and play for the badge. I think having a good change room is half the battle, and they're a good bunch of lads who are willing to get in and do the hard work.
"I think it's a good thing to have experience in a squad, but Rod also has a lot of young boys in there which is good too. Having a lot of youth to balance that experience will make for a good mix, and typically a good mix for success."
While it's a new era for Shellharbour FC, this year will also mark the first time that McDonald has played in the IPL.
Despite living Kiama, McDonald was part of the Bonnyrigg NPL system before returning closer to home to represent the Wolves. He then linked up with Marconi in the last few years.
"I've always done the commute to and from Sydney," the now Shell Cove resident said.
"This will be my first year in the Premier League. I've spent a lot of time watching it and I've had mates playing for various clubs and whatnot, but obviously competing in it now is a different thing so I'm excited for it."
