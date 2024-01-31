Inclusive Illawarra shooters club helps everyone to hit their targets

"There is a small green laser mounted on the side of the rifle, which allows me to see where they are aiming the rifle. The sights that we use come from Austria and they use a little infared light on the target, and a high-speed camera replaces the conventional optical sight that a sighted shooter would use and converts the aim point on the target to an audio signal. The higher the pitch on the audio signal, the closer they are to the target. And once they're on the bullseye, it will change to a very low tone, which tells them that they're on the 10.9 (optimal number).

