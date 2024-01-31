Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Inclusive Illawarra shooters club helps everyone to hit their targets

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 1 2024 - 10:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vision-impaired shooter Rhonda McCaw lines up a target under the watchful eye of supervisor Geoffrey Hunter at Schuetzenklub Illawarra. Picture by Adam McLean
Vision-impaired shooter Rhonda McCaw lines up a target under the watchful eye of supervisor Geoffrey Hunter at Schuetzenklub Illawarra. Picture by Adam McLean

A unique Illawarra shooting club nestled in Albion Park Rail is working tirelessly to break down barriers associated with the sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.