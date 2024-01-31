Inclusive Illawarra shooters club helps everyone to hit their targets

A unique Illawarra shooting club nestled in Albion Park Rail is working tirelessly to break down barriers associated with the sport.
The Schuetzenklub Illawarra German Air Rifle Club, which was established more than five decades ago, caters for people of all ages and abilities - including shooters who are vision impaired or blind.
It can provide its fair share of challenges, but one man who makes sure that it all runs as smoothly possible is Geoffrey Hunter.
Hunter is the target shooting club captain with Exsight Tandems Illawarra and an Schuetzenklub Illawarra club member who essentially acts as a coach, supervising and assisting shooters at the range.
His role includes helping them load ammunition and helping line up their sight in the rifles, while he also services and conveys the rifles to the facility, and works with armourers or overseas companies with sorting out repairs.
The supervising role provides variety, but it's one that Hunter enjoys.
"They can't see the target for a start, which makes it very hard," he said.
"There is a small green laser mounted on the side of the rifle, which allows me to see where they are aiming the rifle. The sights that we use come from Austria and they use a little infared light on the target, and a high-speed camera replaces the conventional optical sight that a sighted shooter would use and converts the aim point on the target to an audio signal. The higher the pitch on the audio signal, the closer they are to the target. And once they're on the bullseye, it will change to a very low tone, which tells them that they're on the 10.9 (optimal number).
"If they're aiming to the left of the target, I'll tap them on the right shoulder until they come on to the target. If they're low, I'll tap them on the top of their head so that they'll come up. And if they're high, I'll tap them on the bottom of their back so that they come down.
"It has a lot of challenges and it can get a bit frustrating at times. But when they get proficient at shooting at the infrared target, and they start to pick up the signal coming through the headphones, the light in their eyes when they score a 10.9 is very rewarding."
It's been a busy start to 2024 for the Schuetzenklub Illawarra, which recently hosted the Air Rifle Association of Australia's National Championships. The event took place on their 10-metre range using .177 calibre target air rifles, with the line-up of competitors including six blind/vision impaired licensed target shooters.
It was the biggest contingent of blind/vision impaired shooters at a shoulder-to-shoulder event since the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Sydney five years ago.
Schuetzenklub Illawarra president Rhonda Dickson said it was a proud achievement for her club.
"The main extra logistics was, normally we would have one shooter per lane, but with the vision-impaired shooters, you had to allow for an extra round for their assistants," she said.
"It was really good. It was the first time that we've hosted it like that, and it was a really good experience for everybody."
Schuetzenklub Illawarra was established more than 50 years ago and has been based at their Albion Park Rail site since the early 1970s.
The club currently boasts more than 80 registered shooters and is one of only a handful in NSW that caters to air rifle shooting.
"We've got quite a few people coming and trying it, and a reasonable amount do end up deciding to take it on as a sport," Dickson said.
"We've also got a few juniors, in particular young Matilda Forsyth, who is hopefully going to get to the stage where she will make it one of the teams for the Olympics. We also have two master grade shooters, which is the top level that you can get to in our association.
"A master grade shooting can shoot over 570 out of 600, and these two were shooting up around the 580 mark."
