Cringila, Port Kembla prepare to face off in Premier League season opener

Two of the Illawarra Premier League's oldest clubs are set to go toe-to-toe when the 2024 competition kicks off in early March.
Football South Coast is still putting the final touches on this year's draw, however, they have confirmed which sides will meet in round one.
2023 grand finalists Cringila have an early chance to impress when they host Port Kembla at Crehan Park on Friday, March 1 to launch this year's IPL first-grade action.
The mouth-watering opening round will be highlighted by reigning champions Albion Park travelling to Memorial Park to face Corrimal the following day.
In the other Saturday, March 2 fixtures, the newly-promoted Shellharbour will take on Tarrawanna at Barrack Heigh Sports Ground; last year's grand final winners Coniston meet Bulli at JJ Kelly Park and Wollongong United will tackle South Coast United at Macedonia Park.
The opening round will then wrap up on Sunday, March 3 with Wollongong Olympic hosting Helensburgh at PCYC.
The 2024 IPL is set to be the second full home and away season in a row, after the previous three years were heavily impacted by COVID-19 and rain.
The full draw for this year's competition will be finalised in the near future.
