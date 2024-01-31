Find out who your team will be playing in round one of the District League

A rematch of last season's qualifying semi-final and an opening home fixture for newly-promoted Shoalhaven highlights the opening round of the upcoming District League season.
Last season's grand final winners Fernhill will face a tough challenge in round one, up against Oak Flats at Keith Bond Oval to kick-off their title defence.
Meanwhile Shoalhaven will host Picton in their opening game of the season following their promotion from the Community League.
Round one, at this point in time pencilled in to commence the first weekend in March by Football South Coast, will also feature last season's fairy tale story Gerringong away to University.
Berkeley against Unanderra, Bellambi hosting Warilla and Thirroul up against Balgownie will round out proceedings in the opening weekend.
The 2024 District League is set to return to 12 teams without a bye. There was only 11 teams last season. 2023 was the first full season completed in the league due to three years of COVID-19 and wet weather interruptions.
The final draw is set to be completed in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the round one of the division above, the Illawarra Premier League, has also been confirmed.
