Illawarra/South Coast talents help guide NSW teams to national success

It was time for a group of NSW teens to shine following the success of the state's opens and under-18s teams at the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships in Canberra last week.
The NSW boys under-15s team clinched the gold medal, beating Queensland in the final, while the NSW under-15s girls had to settled for silver after losing to the Maroons. However, there were great contributions from Illawarra/South Coast representatives.
Albion Park player and NSW under-15s co-captain Justin Murray played a dominant role in his team's 2-1 win over the Maroons.
NSW had taken a 2-0 lead at the break with goals from Luke Schmude and a penalty stroke from Archie Clarke, before the Maroons reduced that deficit in the third quarter.
Earlier, the team beat Queensland Gold 7-3 in the semi-finals after eliminating ACT 8-0 in the quarter-finals.
In the pool games, Murray scored a hat-trick in their 15-0 win over Tasmania, then scored both goals in the 2-2 draw against Victoria and finally a single goal in the 3-2 win over the Maroons.
The NSW Blues, who took the fifth position beating Western Australia 3-2 in the play-off, had Illawarra players Sam Peoples, Ronan Whitten and Bryce Rodger representing them.
However, the NSW under-15s girls had to settle for the silver medal after losing 6-2 to the Maroons in the final.
The Blues team - featuring Illawarra girls Samantha Reed and Edwina Jones - were 4-0 down at the break against a more attacking Queensland side, but fought back in the second half when Jessica Weatherall pulled one back.
The Maroons went further ahead 6-1 before Weatherall scored another in the fourth quarter to make it 6-2.
University's Reed said the game was tough, with the Maroons piling the pressure on the Blues in both attack and defence.
"It was a whole new experience to get to play in a gold medal match at a national championship for most of the team," Reed said.
"Coach Amelia Cullen told the girls they were the first under-15s Blues team to make the gold medal match."
The Blues beat Tasmania 2-1 in the semi-finals, after earlier beating the NSW state team 3-2 in the quarters.
