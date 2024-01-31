Wollongong council report lashes state government housing policy

State government housing reforms are "one size fits all" and do not recognise Wollongong's "individual character and constraints" a Wollongong City Council report has said, yet residents and developer groups have said council's response has constrained housing supply in the LGA.
The report, prepared ahead of Wollongong council's upcoming meeting on February 5, canvasses Wollongong's housing policy in light of a number of changes at a state level introduced by planning minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully.
Since the 2023 election, Mr Scully has spearheaded reforms to increase density around transport hubs to help the state reach its housing target of nearly 400,000 new dwellings by the end of the decade.
The report prepared by Wollongong council argues that some of these measures would override the council's housing strategy, endorsed in 2023 after six years of development and that stations were chosen without local input.
A NSW government plan identified land around Corrimal, North Wollongong and Dapto train stations for rezoning to allow increased residential density. The Wollongong council report notes that council had no involvement in the selection of these sites and that Corrimal station was disconnected from the town centre, North Wollongong station was surrounded by employment lands, and Dapto faced flood risks.
The report also noted Dapto and Corrimal had infrequent rail services, with trains only arriving once an hour.
"While we understand and support the intent of the package of reforms, we are concerned about the potential to undermine development controls in some locations that are specifically designed to achieve certain outcomes, for example height controls that ensure sunlight on public open spaces," the report notes.
"A one size fits all approach does not respond to the constraints, opportunities and character of each LGA and local area."
Property Council regional director for the Illawarra-Shoalhaven David White said Wollongong council's existing housing strategy concentrated in-fill development in the Wollongong CBD, to the exclusion of other town centres.
"Wollongong City Council has been pushing back on any form of residential proposal that is not located in the Wollongong CBD. They have continued to argue that all land is constrained, and have taken a high-risk approach to flooding as a pushback to more growth," he said.
"Their previous Housing Strategy was lacklustre and did not explore maximum opportunities for housing growth in response to a diverse and changing population. This included providing housing at station centres other than Wollongong, providing timelines for housing strategy targets to ensure accountability."
The council report highlights other state reforms including the $30 million threshold for developments that include 10 to 15 per cent affordable housing to be taller, bypass local planning controls and be dealt with under the State Significant Development pathway.
"The increase in residential projects able to be assessed by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure also undermines Council's autonomy in assessing local development with the benefit of our local knowledge and expertise."
A separate reform would encouraged townhouses and small apartment blocks on single lots in low and medium density zones. The Wollongong Housing Strategy had already proposed removing residential flat buildings from low density residential zones, "as they do not reflect a development type that is consistent with the objectives of the zone" the report said.
Responding to the council report, Mr Scully said the reforms aimed to address the housing crisis in NSW, a responsibility shared by state and local governments.
"The housing pressures in the Illawarra are well documented and are very real for people. I deal with people on an almost daily basis who find it difficult to find, let alone afford, a suitable home in Wollongong," Mr Scully said.
"The reforms are designed to deliver homes for everyone in our community including, health workers, teachers and hospitality workers who are finding it increasingly difficult to find or afford a suitable home and should be considered in that context."
Community housing advocate Phillip Balding said the council was being "disingenuous" when it came to housing policy, simultaneously signalling support for additional and affordable housing, but implementing policies that would restrict that supply.
"Everything they say contradicts their own housing strategy."
While the council report acknowledges that Wollongong is largely unaffordable when it came to rents and that median house prices in Wollongong were approaching $1 million, it notes the council had been approving large numbers of new homes, and that the completion of housing builds was lagging, slowing the delivery of new homes.
However, state government figures available at the Illawarra-Shoalhaven Urban Development Program Dashboard show that while completions were lower than approvals, neither was anywhere near the housing supply forecast, with a difference between approvals and forecast supply of nearly 3000 homes in 2022-23.
Mr White said developers responded to market conditions in the timing of completions.
"Whilst council has an impressive DA approval timeframe rate, the Property Council supports further efficiencies to ... address the housing affordability and rental crisis which is gripping the Illawarra Shoalhaven region, improve investor confidence and reduce planning risk for the development sector."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.