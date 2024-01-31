'You're mine': Unanderra paedophile admits to raping teenager

Warning: Sensitive content.
A Unanderra paedophile has admitted to repeatedly raping a teenager he met on Snapchat, with the majority of his crimes taking place in the back of his car.
Christopher Till appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material and 11 counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.
The 28-year-old was escorted into custody from the courtroom after his bail was revoked following the admissions.
Till handed himself into police on April 1, 2023, with police finding a slew of sickening pictures with captions Till sent to the victim, in which he called himself "daddy" and referred to the girl as his "wife".
"Your (sic) such a good little sl-t for daddy," he said in one message.
"Goodnight my gorgeous beautiful perfect amazing wife I love you more than anything ... I can't wait until the day I get to come and get you and move into our house."
The victim disclosed the offending to police, which spanned from June to December 2022.
Tendered court documents state Till picked the victim up in his blue Subaru Outback before he drove the 14-year-old to a secluded area and raped her in the back of the vehicle, ejaculating inside her without a condom.
He raped her in this manner seven more times while she was aged 14 and 15. Till also raped the girl in her bedroom on one occasion, and once again in bushland.
One evening, the victim was caught by her parents sneaking back into their home and told them she had been for a walk.
The girl said during an interview with police that there were other occasions she met Till and engaged in "similar sexual activity", adding that he also proposed to her.
When Till was arrested, he initially denied having sexual intercourse with the victim, however, said he was in a relationship with her and became aware of her age within the first two months that they met.
He consented to police inspecting his mobile phone, which contained 1309 images and videos containing child abuse material of the victim engaging in sexual acts and poses.
Till also sent the victim images on Snapchat with captions attached including, "your (sic) mine and mine only".
"I feel bad for not seeing you im (sic) trying hard as I can to make time ... I feel bad because it's hard because im (sic) that much older," he said in another.
He will receive his date for sentence at Wollongong District Court on March 1.
