Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Missing Wollongong man James Hoy last seen on Australia Day

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
February 1 2024 - 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong man James Hoy, 60, was last seen at Central Railway Station in Sydney on January 26, 2024. Picture by NSW Police
Wollongong man James Hoy, 60, was last seen at Central Railway Station in Sydney on January 26, 2024. Picture by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Wollongong man who was last seen on Australia Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.