Missing Wollongong man James Hoy last seen on Australia Day

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Wollongong man who was last seen on Australia Day.
James Hoy, who is aged 60, was last seen at Central Railway Station in Sydney on January 26, and police said he is known to travel around on public transport.
James has grey hair, a medium build and was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants with black and white joggers. He has a large scar on his chest from a heart surgery.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James are urged to contact Wollongong Police District on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police report number E80698069.
Meanwhile, Illawarra police are still searching for long-term missing people, the youngest was just three years old when she disappeared.
