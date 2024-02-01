Mollymook gears up to host South Coast Branch Surf Life Saving Carnival

Mollymook is set to be a hive of activity this weekend as some of the Illawarra and South Coast's top surf lifesaving competitors descend on the town.
Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club will host the annual South Coast Branch Carnival on Saturday and Sunday, attracting the region's top male and female talents from the nippers up to masters.
It is the second major surf lifesaving competition to be held on the South Coast in the past fortnight, after the NSW Country Championships were held at Warilla Beach last weekend.
While Warilla-Barrack Point were able to defend their crown, Mollymook also put in an impressive showing, finishing the three-day titles in eighth position. Highlights included Christian Ireland picking up silver in the under-17s male single ski final.
"We're feeling really good after our successful trip away last weekend to the country titles. We had a lot of athletes perform extremely well, so they'll be keen to back it up at branch," Mollymook club coach Tony Ireland said.
"For a lot of our guys, this will be the second biggest carnival that they do all year. We've got quite a few competitors that don't go to the state and Aussie titles that are on offer, so this is a chance to show how they're going.
"The carnival bounces between the clubs, which is decided early in the season. But we're really excited. When you have it at your home beach, it showcases surf sports to people within the club who maybe don't always get exposed to it.
"It helps more people get involved in this side of surf life saving."
Ireland added that Mollymook SLSC was a "mid-sized" NSW Country club.
"There's a few clubs in country surf lifesaving who have made it their business to be good at competition, and they attract a lot of competitors for that," he said.
"With us, we have the local talent at our disposal and we do our best with them. And we've got great training squads. We have quite a lot of nippers and, often on Wednesday mornings before school, we'll have 50 or 60 kids on the beach for board training. We've also got a solid crew who do board training two mornings a week and we get 20 to 25 people to that.
"We've also got a small group of teenagers coming through who are excelling outside of surf. They're excelling at sprint kayaking, which is complementary (to surf lifesaving), so we're tailoring our programs to get the most out of those kids in surf and other sports."
