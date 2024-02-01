Full details of the epic pre-season battle between Illawarra's youth teams

A strong contingent of young South Coast footballers are gearing up for their biggest pre-season test, starting this weekend at Ray Robinson Oval
The Fernhill Foxes will host their annual Fernhill Youth Cup in Towradgi over the coming weeks, with the action launching with the opening rounds of games on Saturday and Sunday.
Matches will continue the following weekend, before the finals series kicks off on Tuesday, February 13, culminating in the decider on Sunday, February 18.
The competition has become a fixture on the South Coast calendar ahead of the regular season for more than 20 years. The Cup features youth grade sides from the Premier League and District League.
IPL team Wollongong United are the reigning champions.
Foxes secretary Shane Howard said his club was proud to once again host the tournament in 2024.
"It's the main pre-season trial games for most of the clubs, including our club. Other clubs have their trials as well, but with 16 clubs competing, it's a big thing," Howard told the Mercury.
"It's been a big off-season for the club. We had a few issues last year with ground preparations, but we've made a conscious effort this year to get a really early start on it, and we mow it quite regularly. The ground has come up quite good and the weather has been of great assistance, although we had a bit of rain yesterday which might make it a bit damp under foot.
"We've top soiled the surface and put a great amount of effort into making it right for this tournament."
Youth Cup groups:
Group A:
Thirroul Thunder, Wollongong Olympic, Fernhill and Shellharbour.
Group B:
Cringila, Berkeley Sports, Balgownie Rangers and Bulli.
Group C:
Gerringong, Port Kembla, Albion Park White Eagles and Picton.
Group D:
Wollongong United, Unanderra, Helensburgh and Warilla.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.