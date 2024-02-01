Got your $200m Powerball ticket yet? Illawarra's been on a winning streak

Wondering how you might go at winning tonight's $200 million Powerball jackpot? Well, the Illawarra has been on a lucky streak lately.
Half of all Australian adults are expected to buy a ticket in tonight's jackpot (Thursday, February 1), which is the largest in Australian history.
Big wins are not unheard of in the Illawarra and in the past few months some residents have cleaned up.
Dapto sold more division one winning entries during 2023 than any other postcode in NSW, with four winning tickets in the 11 months to the end of November 2023.
Some of the recent big wins in the 2530 postcode were $2.5m in September, $2m in March and $100,000 in June.
But Dapto is not the only lucky suburb with a $2.3m win in Nowra in December, a $1m win in Austinmer in November and $1m in Wombarra in August.
There was also a $100,000 win in Wollongong in November and a separate one in Woonona in September.
Powerball ticket sales close at 7.30pm AEST on February 1 and the draw takes place shortly after.
To win division one, you need to select all seven winning numbers plus the Powerball number in a single game panel.
The chances of winning division one in Powerball, based on one standard game, are one in 134,490,400.
