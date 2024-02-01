Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Got your $200m Powerball ticket yet? Illawarra's been on a winning streak

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
February 1 2024 - 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view over City Beach towards Flagstaff Point and (inset) Powerball balls. Main picture by Anna Warr
An aerial view over City Beach towards Flagstaff Point and (inset) Powerball balls. Main picture by Anna Warr

Wondering how you might go at winning tonight's $200 million Powerball jackpot? Well, the Illawarra has been on a lucky streak lately.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.