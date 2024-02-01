Cricket Illawarra names it's latest Hall of Fame inductees

Cricket Illawarra will again honour its greats and add five new inductees into its Hall of Fame at its end of season presentation evening on April 5 at The Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow.
The second batch of inductees includes four Illawarra players who have played for at least one Australian state in the Sheffield Shield competition plus one outstanding Illawarra administrator/umpire.
They are:
1 - Colin Pinch: Pinch was born in Brownsville in 1921 and as a teenager played with the Glebe and Coniston clubs. His accomplished batting talents were recognised when as a 17-year-old he joined the Sydney Glebe Club in 1938 and was a leading first-grade batsman at both the Glebe and Paddington clubs.
The enterprising opening batsman had a strong debut in his first match for NSW in 1950 late in the season which resulted in an offer to play in South Australia where he had a distinguished career which included scoring 12 centuries and captaininghis adopted state.
2 - Barry Bates: Bates, a product of Port Kembla Cricket Club, was a major figure as a fast bowler from the late 1950s. Bates proved to be one of Illawarra's best-ever paceman and represented NSW in the Sheffield Shield competition for a time.
It's reported that Bates went close to being selected in the Australian team that toured England in 1961.
3 - Mike Hendricks: A product of Corrimal Cricket Club, during the early 1950s Hendricks played as wicket-keeper for both NSW and South Australia.
Hendricks got his opportunity to play for NSW when fellow Illawarra wicket keeper Brian Taber was in the Australian team in Sourh Africa in 1969-70.
When Taber returned Hendricks decided to further his career by accepting an offer to play in South Australia where he was the keeper until the 1974-75 season.
Both Colin Pinch and Mike Hendricks were named in Adelaide Cricket Club's Team of the Century.
4 - Trent Johnston: The Dapto Cricket Club product performed especially well as an all-rounder during his illustrious career.
Johnston went on to play for NSW Country and then in Sydney where he won the O'Reilly Medal as the best player in Sydney Grade Cricket while playing for Mosman in the 2003/2004 season.
He was selected on a few occasions for NSW in first-class and one-day matches.
Later Johnston became the captain of Ireland in several first-class matches against other national teams below Test level and in the 2007 World Cup tournament in the West Indies.
As the Ireland captain Johnston led the country to two wins over Test-playing nations, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and a tie against Zimbabwe.
As a result, Ireland reached the "Super Eight" stage of the competition, one of the few non-Test countries to progress beyond the initial stages of a World Cup tournament.
5 - Ivor Ewin: Erwin was a long term, highly active participant in Illawarra cricket.
He played the game for more than 30 years (at different times as a member of the Keira, Wollongong and Western Suburbs clubs), was a leading umpire for 22 years after his playing days were over and participated in the game's administration for more than half a century.
He was involved in the game, variously as a player, administrator, selector, team manager umpire and patron, from the early 1940s and from 1984 to 2001 he was vice-president of the NSW Cricket Association.
In 1989 he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM). in large measure for his services to cricket.
These inductees join the inaugural five who were inducted by Cricket Illawarra last year. They are Dave Gregory, Tom Garrett Jr, Ruby Monaghan, Brian Taber and Phil Jaques.
