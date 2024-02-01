New Premier League format allowing champions Woonona to unearth new stars

The revamped Illawarra Women's Premier League format is paying dividends for all involved, including reigning league champions Woonona.
Sharks coach Neil Castle said numbers at training early days in pre-season had been some of the best he could remember.
The first season of Football South Coast's new competition got underway in 2023, with six teams featuring in the top flight across first, second and youth grade. Prior to this, clubs would have all-age teams placed across a number of divisions.
The new format has already reaped rewards for Woonona, according to Castle. He said many of last season's youth grade side would move into second and first grade in 2024.
Castle said the new format had allowed female football to thrive not only at just Woonona, but in the entire region. The side performed superbly in the league and also in the Football NSW run 'Champions of Champions' competition.
"We probably had the best turnout ever [at training] the other night, we had 39 players there out of a roster of 47," he said.
"Coming into the new Premier League squad format last year where you could drop players and bring players up is great. In the old division one, a lot of girls in that team had a bit of a safety blanket because they couldn't be dropped down a division.
"I always explain to the team that if you want to be successful, you've got to work harder than your opposition and numbers in training improved heaps last year and the same thing this year. Everybody wants to fight for a spot and I think it's going to strengthen the squad as a whole."
Castle and Woonona will have to deal with a huge loss in 2024 however, with last year's player of the season Nikita Woods out for the entire campaign due to injury.
But with a number of youngsters already impressing the coach in training, as well as Jessica Beale set for a full season after injury troubles last year, Castle said he was confident of competing for silverware once more.
"We've had one huge loss. Nikita Woods is not playing this year," Castle said.
"Nikita played on one leg last year and for her to win the player of the year, probably not 100 per cent fit just goes to show her determination and her mental strength to get through the whole season without missing training or a game, virtually on one leg.
"But that opens up the possibility of somebody to stand up and take the spot. We lost Jessica Beale in round two of last year and got her back in round 14. So she's like a new player for us.
"Then there's a couple of youth and second graders that are looking really good already."
Woonona will begin trial matches this month as they prepare for the beginning of the season, which will first kick-off with the Julie Porter Cup in March before the beginning of the Illawarra Women's Premier League.
