Hundreds see pharmacists instead of GPs under medication trial

More than 650 women in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven have made use of a trial that allows pharmacists to prescribe and supply certain medications in a bid to take pressure off GPs.
Under the statewide trial, participating pharmacies can provide treatment for women aged 18 to 65 with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs).
They can also provide a resupply of the oral contraceptive pill to women aged 18 to 35 who have been taking the pill for at least two years continuously for contraceptive purposes.
Figures from Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park's office show 618 people received pharmacist consultations for UTIs between July 2023 and January 18, 2024, while another 43 had consultations for the pill.
Pharmacy Express Fairy Meadow began participating in the trial six months ago and pharmacist Sarah Gharaibeh said it had been a smooth process.
Regarding the provision of antibiotics for UTIs, Ms Gharaibeh said a pharmacist would do a short consultation with the person, talk to them about their symptoms and follow a form to determine if they were eligible - if they were, they would provide the medication and if not, refer them to a doctor.
She said it was a much more convenient process for women in need of UTI treatment than making an appointment with a doctor, which could incur a waiting period.
"Most people have been quite pleased with the service," Ms Gharaibeh said.
The demand had been about what was expected, she said, although it had slowed down since the trial began.
Ms Gharaibeh hoped the trial would become a permanent measure in NSW, saying it was within the scope of pharmacists' practice.
"I think it takes a load off not only GPs but the hospital system, because people who can't get in to see a GP might go to the hospital," she said.
Mr Park said more than 9000 people across NSW had seen a pharmacist under the trial.
It is understood that the number of people making use of the trial for UTI treatment is in line with projections, while the number of those using pharmacists for resupply of the pill is slightly below.
South Coast MP Liza Butler said she looked forward to seeing the trial expanded to include the provision of other uncomplicated medications.
The trial was introduced to relieve pressure on GPs and free them up for patients who needed them most.
Sixty-six pharmacies in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven are involved.
