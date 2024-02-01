The Mercury in 1954: Watch the Queen on the big screen

Ahead of the Queen's visit to Wollongong locals could go to the movies and see her on the big screen.
The Queen would pop in for a quick visit on February 11 but before then, the Civic Theatre was showing a film of her visit to the West Indies, Fiji and Tonga.
It was touted as a big deal as it had only recently been released in Sydney cinemas.
Rather than one film, it was two separate half-hour documentaries, one dealing with the West Indies and the second with the Fiji and Tonga visit.
"This is an intimate and colourful record of the first stages of the Royal Tour," the Mercury wrote.
The review also talks of the "uninhibited welcomes of the native folk" and that "throughout the film the natural grace and charm of the Queen is evident".
If you weren't keen on the Queen's movie, then there was the other half of the double feature Caribbean Gold, "a technicolour film of the high seas".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.