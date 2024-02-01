E-bike rider crashes into toddler at Bulli, causing injury

Police are seeking information after a young e-bike rider struck and injured a toddler at Bulli in early January.
A three-year-old girl and her mother were walking hand-in-hand on the shared bike and pedestrian path near the intersection of Farrell Road and Trinity Row about 3.30pm on Saturday, January 6 when the toddler was hit by a girl on an electric bike.
As a result the little girl fell forward, sustaining non life-threatening injuries which needed treatment.
Police are seeking witnesses or anyone with information as they continue to investigate the incident.
The e-bike rider is described as being aged 12 to 14 years old, with blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail.
Anyone who can help police is asked to contact Wollongong Police District on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the police report number E171171901.
Illawarra residents have previously voiced concern about the proliferation of young e-bike riders cruising the streets without a helmet, nor apparent regard for safety.
Police have reminded the public that bike riders must keep to the left of oncoming cyclists and pedestrians when on a footpath, shared path or separated path.
