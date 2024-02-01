Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

E-bike rider crashes into toddler at Bulli, causing injury

By Newsroom
Updated February 1 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The shared cycle path at Bulli, at the intersection of Trinity Row and Farrell Road. Picture from Google Maps
The shared cycle path at Bulli, at the intersection of Trinity Row and Farrell Road. Picture from Google Maps

Police are seeking information after a young e-bike rider struck and injured a toddler at Bulli in early January.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.