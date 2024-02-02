Infrastructure botch job looming on the Illawarra's doorstep, Scully warned

The rush to rezone land around Appin for 13,000 new homes risks being botched if infrastructure funding for almost 15,000 homes planned for Wilton isn't guaranteed first, the local mayor has said.
The new suburbs are planned to spring up on the Illawarra's doorstep and when populated will bring infrastructure pressure on Wollongong as well, particularly roads and transport.
Planning Minister and Member for Wollongong Paul Scully is now being urged to not allow the Appin development until Wilton is completed, or infrastructure is locked in.
The risks, according to Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould, are inadequate water and waste infrastructure, and not enough capacity on roads, particularly in the event of a bushfire evacuation - which studies show could take eight hours.
He has written to Mr Scully saying the Appin development is premature and insisting the Government give a commitment on infrastructure.
"The demand for infrastructure is already stretched in Wollondilly, with developers in Wilton struggling to access essential services such as water, waste water and roads so that houses can be built," Mr Gould wrote.
"Wollondilly is meeting and exceeding our housing targets, has ample zoned land in Wilton ready to support the NSW Government's push for more housing.
"Given the enormity of the infrastructure gaps in both growth areas any development in Appin should occur after Wilton and not before 2036, unless binding funds to fully meet the infrastructure needs of both areas can be guaranteed."
He said inadequate roads could hamper evacuation in the event of a bushfire.
"Appin, and the Wollondilly community more broadly, has a long history of suffering from significant fires, and while council understands that mass evacuation is not a strategy generally encouraged by the RFS, there is significant community concern around the capacity of the existing infrastructure to facilitate this should it become needed," Mr Gould wrote.
"Both council's [Hazards Analysis and Emergency Management Study] and [developer] Walker Corp's Bushfire Evacuation Traffic Study show that it would likely take in excess of eight hours for Appin to be evacuated in a serious bushfire situation.
"Council is concerned that the lack of commitment to upgrade roads, supported by plans and funding, will see Appin's existing and future residents placed at risk should the road infrastructure not be provided early."
Wollondilly Council's position is that housing development in Appin is premature without a fully funded, binding infrastructure delivery plan linked to the delivery of housing.
Another fatal car crash on Picton Rd on Friday was a tragic reminder of its ongoing history as a black spot for drivers. A major upgrade of Picton Rd's intersection with the Hume Hwy, near where development is planned, is open for consultation.
Parts of the northern Illawarra are already feeling the effects of a population escalation - on a less intense scale - when transport infrastructure has not been adequately planned. These will only worsen with tens of thousands of new residents a short drive from Wollongong beaches.
The former Perrottet government put the rezoning at Appin on the fast track and this has not been changed since Mr Scully became Planning Minister.
Mr Scully said work was still being done to "finalise the development controls, infrastructure planning and contributions scheme for the Appin rezoning".
"No development can be approved until these have been finalised and have gone through a public exhibition process, we expect this to take place in 2024," he said.
"Since coming into government we've reformed infrastructure contributions to align housing delivery with supporting infrastructure so communities have school, roads and parks to support their growing communities as housing is delivered.
"Around $700 million a year is expected to be collected in these infrastructure contributions which will be invested in state and regional infrastructure, including $1 billion reserved for a council grant scheme for regionally significant infrastructure."
Mr Scully Mr Scully said the Rural Fire Service (RFS) had not raised objections during the consultation process for the Appin rezoning.
He said there were infrastructure upgrades to assist Wollongong with increasing traffic already underway.
"In terms of infrastructure investments to support population and economic growth in Wollongong and surrounds, a number have recently been announced including the upgrade of Appin Rd, construction of Mount Ousley interchange and planning the upgrade of Picton Rd."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.