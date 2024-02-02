Illawarra Mercury
Infrastructure botch job looming on the Illawarra's doorstep, Scully warned

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated February 2 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 5:46pm
Wollondilly Shire Mayor Matt Gould says Appin may end up competing with nearby Wilton for infrastructure funding if arrangements aren't locked in first.
The rush to rezone land around Appin for 13,000 new homes risks being botched if infrastructure funding for almost 15,000 homes planned for Wilton isn't guaranteed first, the local mayor has said.

