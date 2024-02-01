Diet need reshaping? This Illawarra therapist's first cookbook could help

Having experienced health issues that prompted a personal reset, one Illawarra wellbeing professional has shared her learnings - in a cookbook.
Dr Verena Raschke-Cheema PhD, MSc in Nutritional Sciences, whose professional base is in Kembla St, Wollongong, has billed her first cookbook as "eating for ultimate health made easy".
"It's for people who want to feel better but don't know where to start," the woman known as Dr Verena said.
"There are no complex recipes, hours of meal prep or bizarre ingredients."
Instead, the collection features wholefood recipes that are free of sugar, dairy and gluten with easy adaptations for paleo, low FODMAP or histamine-free meals.
From wholefood pantry staples to set you up to healing elixirs, breakfast, hearty soups, light meals, salads and treats, the range of recipes is enormous.
Doctor Verena's Kitchen includes an overview of gut health fundamentals, a guide to five stages of gut-brain healing and menu planning ideas.
"It's a holistic yet real-world approach to food that is sustainable for the long-term," Dr Verena said.
The book will be officially launched on Sunday, March 3, at Earthwalker and Co at Coledale.
It can be pre-ordered by hitting this link.
Illawarra Mercury readers get a sneak peek with just one of the book's recipes below.
"It's an aromatic, broth-based dish is a favourite for a quick lunch or dinner, full of vibrant Asian flavours and green vegetables," Dr Verena said.
"The chicken bites can also be enjoyed with a salad the next day or added to school lunchboxes."
Chicken Bites Ingredients:
Asian Broth Ingredients:
Method:
Preheat oven to 180°C.
If you can't buy pre-minced chicken thigh fillets, cut the chicken thigh fillets into small cubes and mince in a food processor. Set aside in a bowl.
Wash the kale leaves, shake off excess water and tear the leaves into small pieces, discarding the stems. Put into a food processor with all the other ingredients except for the chicken mince, and combine. Add the chicken mince and process until well combined.
Line a tray with baking paper. Using a tablespoon, form golf-ball sized portions and place onto the baking tray and into the oven for 15 minutes.
Heat your broth of choice in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, grated ginger, spring onions, bok choy, broccoli, tamari and toasted sesame oil and simmer on low heat for 5 minutes.
Pour the Asian broth into bowls and add 5 chicken bites to each. Garnish with fresh coriander.
For a PALEO diet: Choose coconut aminos instead of tamari.
For a FODMAP diet: Leave out the garlic and use only the green part of the spring onions. Use 2 bunches of bok choy to replace the broccoli.
Serves 4. Makes 20 chicken bites.
