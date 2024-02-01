How a family meal turned into an emergency for a Blackbutt family

A Blackbutt family has had a lucky escape after a fire ignited in their kitchen sending them rushing outside.
Unattended cooking on the stove caught fire sending smoke and flames into the rangehood and cupboards at at 1.40pm on Thursday, February 1.
"They managed to get a blanket over it which contained it, but it didn't put it out," Fire and Rescue NSW Shellharbour Station Officer Dean Adam said.
Firefighters received a triple-0 call to the Ringtail Circuit home and were able to put out the flames with a C02 fire extinguisher.
"It was a split-level house and there was smoke and soot everywhere," Station Officer Adam said.
"It's hard to get rid of the smell, it gets through everywhere."
Station Officer Adam said a couple and their three adult children were home at the time and the home had no working smoke alarms.
"They didn't have a working smoke alarm. It was as huge house, I couldn't believe it," he said.
Firefighters stayed on after the fire was extinguished and installed three new smoke alarms in the house as part of Fire and Rescue NSW's free smoke alarm program.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.