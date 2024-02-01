Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama to face 'significant' rate rise or budget cuts: report

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from the February 2023 public council meeting where the sale of Blue Haven was discussed ... despite the council's efforts, the Local Government Minister decided it wasn't doing enough to fix its finances.
A scene from the February 2023 public council meeting where the sale of Blue Haven was discussed ... despite the council's efforts, the Local Government Minister decided it wasn't doing enough to fix its finances.

Kiama Municipal Council "is not moving quickly enough" in balancing its books, according to Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.