Kiama to face 'significant' rate rise or budget cuts: report

Kiama Municipal Council "is not moving quickly enough" in balancing its books, according to Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig.
An independent financial assessment suggested a large rate rise and budget cuts may be required to bring the council's budget into surplus.
Both a letter from Mr Hoenig and the financial assessment were set to be tabled at Thursday's extraordinary council meeting.
The financial report said the council wasn't doing enough to fix its "dire financial position".
"Whilst council has been made aware of its financial challenges, the structure of the FY 2023/24 Budget demonstrates the council is not addressing its financial challenges with the urgency required," the report stated.
"Expenditure must be reduced. A significant Special Rate Variation (SRV) may be required but this should not be pursued until all other options are exhausted or if it becomes evident that a SRV is required to meet the financial sustainability target."
There were also concerns about a court case over an Akuna Street development that could "severely impact" finances if the council lost.
The report also noted the council should not retain Blue Haven Bonaira.
"Whilst there is a level of community ownership and sentiment towards Blue Haven, council cannot take the financial and operational risk to maintain ownership and operation of Blue Haven Bonaira," the report stated.
"Local government and particularly Kiama Municipal Council, is not resourced and does not have the skills and expertise to manage the ever increasing complex and regulated residential aged care facility. The sale of Blue Haven Bonaira will bring immediate and ongoing financial benefit and council will have disposed of a loss-making business."
Mr Hoenig's letter outlined his intention to extend the council's performance improvement order.
"While I have considered the actions taken by council to address the performance improvement order ... I remain concerned council is not moving quickly enough to a stable and sustainable financial situation," Mr Hoenig wrote.
"I have advice from both the Office of Local Government and the independent financial assessment ... as to the dire state of council's long term financial situation."
In outlining his reasons for extending the order the Minister said "the current council has been made aware of and recognises past failures but is moving too slowly to achieve surplus budgets and become financially sustainable".
The order also outlined what the council must do if they either sold or retained Blue Haven Bonaira.
If they sold it, the council would have to identify the true costs of the Blue Haven Terralong site - which is not for sale - and whether it is being propped up with ratepayer funds. A reserved fund to pay for expected renovations would also be required.
If Bonaira was retained, the council would still need to ensure whether ratepayer funds were being used and continue regular reporting on a range of issues.
