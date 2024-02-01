Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man cooked meth from a Kiama garage to fund a wedding that never happened

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
February 1 2024 - 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man cooked meth from a Kiama garage to fund a wedding that never happened
Man cooked meth from a Kiama garage to fund a wedding that never happened

A man who manufactured meth in a makeshift "laboratory" set up in his Kiama garage in a bid to fund his wedding has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.