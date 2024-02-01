Man cooked meth from a Kiama garage to fund a wedding that never happened

A man who manufactured meth in a makeshift "laboratory" set up in his Kiama garage in a bid to fund his wedding has been jailed for six years and nine months.
Ahn The Nguyen's nuptials were scheduled for late September 2022, but the big day was thwarted following a search of his home early that month after police served him with a firearms prohibition order.
When officers asked whether anything illegal was inside the parolee's home, which was metres away from a childcare centre, Nguyen replied: "I got drugs." Asked how much, he said: "A bit".
A stash of drugs, including 1.97 kilograms of meth, 1.287 kilograms of cannabis leaf, 719 grams of cannabis oil, and 0.15 grams of heroin was uncovered.
Nguyen led police to his bedroom, where he kept 782 grams of meth in a large aluminium barbecue tray in his wardrobe.
His "small" but "sophisticated" laboratory - which included a dual gas burner, PH metres, stainless steel kegs, induction cookers and scales - was then uncovered in the garage.
A vessel containing a liquid mixutre of cannabis oil, meth and ethanol was also found, as well as boxes of resealable bags.
Nguyen admitted the drugs were his and said he worked alone.
He also confessed to buying the meth, which had a purity of about 75 per cent, for $110,000. He planned to refine it and sell it for $150,000 to fund his wedding and honeymoon.
"That would have paid for a very good wedding ... just south of Kiama," Judge Andrew Haesler said, adding that Nguyen's actions put an end to his relationship.
Nguyen dialled into Wollongong District Court for his sentence on Thursday, after he pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing a large commercial quantity of methamphetamine.
Judge Haesler noted Nguyen's offending was serious, with the crime attracting a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
"He is no stranger to drugs, he is no stranger to jail. Sadly, he is no stranger to me, as I have sentenced him for a manufacture offence in 2015," the judge said.
A non-parole period of four years and four months was imposed. With time already served, Nguyen will become eligible for release in January 2027.
