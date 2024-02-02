The Mercury in 2007: Illawarra MPs say no to nuclear power plants

The Illawarra's state and federal MPs were very much against a nuclear power plant at Port Kembla or on the South Coast.
The subject arose after Prime Minister John Howard released a report that recommended nuclear power as a way to meet rising electricity demands.
But pollies in the region did not want to see a power plant here, including Cunningham MP Sharon Bird who felt pressure should be put on "the coal energy industry to develop and implement cleaner technologies".
Shellharbour MP Marianne Saliba was against a new nuclear plant anywhere in Australia.
"I think we would be making a horrible mistake to walk down that path, there are other ways we can get new energy," she said.
Keira MP David Campbell identified a major problem when it came to using nuclear energy for electricity - it was illegal.
"The Uranium Mining and Nuclear Facilities (Prohibitions) Act specifically prohibits the use of nuclear power to meet the state's energy needs," he said.
