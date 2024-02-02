Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 2007: Illawarra MPs say no to nuclear power plants

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 2 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When the discussion about nuclear power resurfaced in 2007, the Illawarra's state and federal MPs were against the idea of a nuclear plant at Port Kembla.
When the discussion about nuclear power resurfaced in 2007, the Illawarra's state and federal MPs were against the idea of a nuclear plant at Port Kembla.

Looking back at February 3, 2007

The Illawarra's state and federal MPs were very much against a nuclear power plant at Port Kembla or on the South Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.