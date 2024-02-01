Illawarra Rugby League backs existing concussion protocols

The Illawarra Rugby League has welcomed the release of the Australian Institute of Sport's new concussion guidelines for community sport, but general manager Rowen Cole has backed current protocols rugby league has in place.
The Youth and Community Sport guidelines released on Thursday are the result of an international collaboration with sports governing bodies in the UK and New Zealand and create a uniform set of protocols for the management of concussion in junior sport.
On releasing the guidelines, AIS Chief Medical Officer David Hughes said it "provides all Australians with a clear, consistent, and strong message on how to manage concussion in sport."
Among a host of other measures, key recommendations include a stipulation that children under 19 years of age be symptom free for 14 days prior to returning to contact training and the extension of a minimum 21-day stand-down from the time a concussion is sustained until returning to contact sport.
The guidelines are non-binding, with the onus on sport's various governing bodies to adopt some or all of the recommendations.
While a host of bodies have adopted the AIS protocols, the NRL is among several members of the Coalition of Major Professional and Participation Sports that are yet to do so.
As a contact sport, rugby league has implemented various concussion policies for several years, with the Australian Rugby League Commission's current policy effective from November 1 last year.
That policy is based predominantly upon the AIS Concussion and Brain Health Statement 2023, to which the newly released guidelines are an update.
It stipulates players suspected to have suffered a concussion cannot return to play without formal medical clearance from a doctor, and that players 18 years or younger be stood down for a mandatory 19 days before returning to play - an increase on the 11 days required for adult participants.
Cole said the IDRL will continue to take its cues from the ARLC and NSW Rugby League and expressed "utmost faith" in existing policies.
"We've seen the [AIS] report and we've looked through it as a whole," Cole said.
"Obviously the Illawarra League does prioritise the overall player safety and wellbeing of all participants. That includes head related injuries and associated concussion risks.
"That's a fundamental aspect across all levels of our game. Being governed by the ARLC and NSW Rugby League we adopt their policies and guidelines for the management of concussions and the return to play protocols in full.
"That ensures the highest level of player safety, not only at the time of injury, but also during that recovery period and the return to play."
Cole said the league would welcome any amendments or additions to the existing policy to align with the newly released guidelines.
"Any further enhancements to current policies, guidelines, protocols that achieve a greater emphasis on player safety and wellbeing, the Illawarra League would be be supportive of generally," Cole said.
"We're not in the business of running competitions that could put people, whether it be adults or children, at risk.
"I think that the structure of the game has been developed in a way that currently provides a high level of safety and support to the participants and their families.
"Like anything, as time progresses and the games develop, the policies have been updated to reflect that.
"Any future changes will be as well. In regards to [concussion] and other policies, those discussions are always ongoing."
A lifelong participant of rugby league on and off the field, John Pett says he's never had cause question whether rugby league is a safe game for son Jack to play at junior level.
"Jack's been playing football since he was six years old and the concussion protocol has been in place the whole time," Pett said.
"I think the Illawarra League, especially, have maintained it pretty well. I don't see an issue with what they're doing at the moment with the concussion rules in the Illawarra competition.
"You've got trained first aid people at every game, you've got parents that are doctors, parents that have played rugby league for their whole lives, and every time we've seen any sort of head knock in junior football it's been handled pretty well.
"I know there are rules in place where the players have got to have a certain amount of time off [if concussed] and then go to your doctor and get a clearance.
"I think that's a fantastic set up that the Illawarra has abided by those concussion protocols.
"As a rugby league parent, I'm quite happy with the protocols that are in place for my son to play rugby league in this competition."
Pett's confident the AIS guidelines' stated mantra of "if in doubt, sit them out" has long been the approach for rugby league parents, coaches and officials.
"I think every parent's top priority is their child's wellbeing in playing rugby league or any sport," Pett said.
"We live on the beach here at Thirroul and the kids could knock their head in the surf. It's no different to knocking your head out out here on the rugby league paddock.
"As a parent and you know that your child's been knocked out the week before or had any sort of head injury, you don't need anyone to tell you to sit them out."
Rugby league is not alone in having existing concussion protocols in the Illawarra, with the Illawarra Rugby Union in December committing to a two-year trial of rule changes that see the legal height of tackles lowered to below the sternum.
It's in keeping with a World Rugby Council recommendation in May last year that urged member unions to trial the measure from 2024.
Football South Coast chief executive Anne-Marie Balliana said FSC will also take its cues from Football Australia, but welcomed the release of the AIS guidelines.
'It's great that the AIS and SMA have developed guidelines to create consistency and clarity around managing concussion for grassroots sports," Balliana said.
"Football is very fortunate in that, given the nature of the sport, risks of concussion are relatively low, especially in comparison to other codes.
"It is however important that we work with our governing bodies, Football Australia and Football NSW in the implementation of recommendations for grassroots football".
