Fallen Dragons star to appeal against rooftop hammer attack conviction

Onetime rising Dragons star Talatau 'Junior' Amone will attempt to appeal his conviction after being found guilty of a rooftop hammer attack which left a tradie seriously injured.
Junior, 21, and his father Talatau 'Senior' Amone, 47, were sentenced at Wollongong Local Court last December for the assault carried out across from their Warrawong home in November 2022.
The father-son duo pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges, however after hearing two days of evidence, the magistrate found them guilty on all counts, including intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Junior narrowly escaped time behind bars after being sentenced to a two-year intensive correction order and 300 hours of unpaid community service work.
Senior was jailed for two years and six months, with a non-parole period of one year. The father-of-nine was bailed the next day after an appeal application was lodged.
The pair were also fined $1,000 each and ordered to pay a total of $13,481.79 compensation to the victim Jai King for damage to his vehicle.
During the hearing, Mr King said he was cleaning a roof across from the Amones' household on November 15, 2022 when Senior started taking pictures of his Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip.
He said Senior then approached the ute, elbowed the rearview mirror, and reached inside the windows and snapped off the indicator, before a group jumped on it.
Mr King said Junior then chased him up the roof and swung a hammer at him, causing him to fall and sustain serious injuries, including two broken hands and broken ribs.
The Amones' legal team argued Junior wasn't at the scene and that it was a case of "mistaken identity", however, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming found that descriptions provided by witnesses applied to Junior.
Defence lawyer Elias Tabchouri appeared before Wollongong District Court on behalf of his clients on Friday and said the appeal hearing is estimated to run for one day.
Junior was stood down by the NRL after his sentence last December and two weeks later, his $500,000 contract was torn up.
With Junior having chosen not to contest his deregistration, the NRL is unlikely to register a fresh contract unless the appeal is successful.
He is currently training with renowned sprint coach Roger Fabri and reportedly seeking a return to community rugby league with junior club Wests Illawarra.
The pair's appeal is scheduled for April 5.
