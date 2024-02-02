Illawarra Mercury
Mangerton ex-banker wins jail appeal after fleecing $58k from customers

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 2 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 2:39pm
Melissa Martin (left) arriving at Wollongong courthouse on February 2 for her appeal. Picture by ACM
A former ANZ banker from Mangerton has overturned her jail term after she swiped almost $60,000 from customers' accounts, with the judge deciding her mental health would be best treated in the community.

