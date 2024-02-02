Mangerton ex-banker wins jail appeal after fleecing $58k from customers

A former ANZ banker from Mangerton has overturned her jail term after she swiped almost $60,000 from customers' accounts, with the judge deciding her mental health would be best treated in the community.
Melissa Sue Martin was escorted into custody last December after she was jailed for 20 months with a non-parole period of 10 months. She was bailed that afternoon after lodging an appeal against the severity of her sentence.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception relating to dodgy transactions she made between March 2020 and July 2021.
Martin betrayed an unsuspecting colleague by using his credentials to access five customers' accounts without their authorisation. In total, she sent $59,206.59 to her own personal accounts during the height of the pandemic.
In February 2021, she fully withdrew a deceased woman's account and transferred $16,297.21 into her own Bendigo Bank account. The woman's widower was alerted to the fraudulent transaction.
She also withdrew $16,592.56 from another woman's account, and withdrew $14,666.53 from another.
Martin admitted to embezzling the funds in an interview with internal investigators, saying she did so to buy and repair a vehicle. However, in court, she argued the thousands of dollars were used to help her parents.
Martin faced Wollongong District Court alongside supporters on Friday, where defence lawyer Ted Neaves said there was a causal connection between her bipolar diagnosis and the offending.
Mr Neaves added she also suffered major depressive disorder and anxiety, which she was seeing a psychologist for, and had also taken out personal loans in an effort to pay the funds back.
"Other than these matters she has been a positive member of the community," he said.
Natalie Olender, representing the Director of Public Prosecutions, argued Martin's prolonged offending was so serious that only full-time custody was warranted, calling her original sentence "extremely lenient".
"The message has to be sent to those working in financial institutions that they should not abuse their trust," Ms Olender said, adding there was no sworn evidence from Martin or her parents about how the money was actually used.
Judge Andrew Haesler said one of the paramount considerations for the appeal was whether the public could be protected if Martin were to serve a community-based jail sentence.
He pointed to a comprehensive psychologist report and said her mental illness would be best addressed by not sending her to jail.
The judge upheld the appeal, allowing Martin to serve her 20-month sentence by way of an intensive correction order.
She must be of good behaviour and continue with psychological treatment and behavioural change programs.
