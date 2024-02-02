How the Tigers plan to go one step better and claim AFL South Coast glory

Northern Districts coach Glenn Haase insists his young side isn't haunted by last year's grand final defeat as the Tigers ramp up preparations for their 2024 AFL South Coast campaign.
Norths were the Men's Premier Division's most improved team in 2023, rising from a preliminary final appearance the previous year to get within a whisker of claiming the flag.
The Tigers pushed their more experienced opponent Figtree for three quarters in September's decider, before the Kangaroos pushed on to claim their third successive premiership.
It was a tough end to a brilliant campaign for Norths in their first campaign under co-coaches Haase and Mick Montague.
"We've had a good off-season so far. Being such a young team, they have another year of experience, and getting into a grand final should help us out as far as experience goes," Haase told the Mercury.
"We haven't spoken about it (grand final) to be honest, but I think the boys are pretty hungry. Everyone seems up and about, and we're pretty fit."
Haase will solely hold the head mentor role in 2024, with Montague stepping back due to family reasons. However, "Monty" will stay involved with the team.
Haase's assistant will be by Jed Winter, who returns to the Illawarra club following a stint in Canberra. He will juggle playing and coaching roles.
"Jed spent the past two years at Queanbeyan and won a premiership there," Haase said.
"He played with us the year before that and won our best and fairest. Even though he's been playing there, he's been training with us over the two years instead of travelling down to Canberra for it. He will be a big in for us.
"Monty has just had a baby boy, so he's going to be busy at home. But he'll still be around and will probably be on the board on game day."
While Winter will boost the Tigers' midfield, the club's off-season recruits include Leeton key defender Will Wakeman and Ainslie sharpshooter Angus Tarpey.
Norths have been able to stem their player losses while retaining a huge chunk of last year's squad, led by young guns Jeremy Woodford, Caleb Higgins and Heath Beaumont.
"We've lost a bit of depth, but keeping those guys is big for us," Haase said.
"We're excited for the season to start."
