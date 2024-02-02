Illawarra Mercury
How the Tigers plan to go one step better and claim AFL South Coast glory

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 2 2024 - 11:27am, first published 11:26am
Ciaran Flynn (left) and his Tigers teammates celebrate after kicking a goal during a match against Figtree last August. Picture by Anna Warr
Ciaran Flynn (left) and his Tigers teammates celebrate after kicking a goal during a match against Figtree last August. Picture by Anna Warr

Northern Districts coach Glenn Haase insists his young side isn't haunted by last year's grand final defeat as the Tigers ramp up preparations for their 2024 AFL South Coast campaign.

