Former Illawarra cop admits to 'reprehensible' violence against woman

A magistrate has labelled a former Illawarra police officer's repeated coercive control and violence against his ex-partner as "reprehensible".
The man, in his 30s, whose name has been suppressed, faced Wollongong Local Court this week and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts of intimidation.
"What he's done to the victim is totally reprehensible," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
Tendered court documents state the victim was a passenger seat in the car driven by the offender when an argument erupted, prompting the woman to repeatedly ask him to let her out.
She eventually jumped out of the car after feeling like she had no other choice, and sustained scratches on her arm and bruises on her hips.
In a separate incident, the pair were in the car when another argument erupted, with the offender driving erratically. The woman got out when the man pulled over.
However, she got back in the vehicle when she remembered she needed to retrieve her own car which was parked at his apartment. The woman feared he would let the air out of her tyres as he had done so in the past.
When they returned to his apartment, the woman got in her car and began to reverse, but the man stood behind the vehicle and refused to let her leave.
He then grabbed her keys from the ignition and threw them.
The man told her, "this is the last time you'll see me" and "I'll leave you a present under the car", causing her to believe he was going to end his life.
She left when another person opened the garage door.
After the victim cut off contact with the offender, he approached her while he was wearing his full police uniform.
After he asked why she wasn't speaking to him, he punched a wall and held his hand over his police-issue firearm, causing the woman to fear for her safety.
The following month, the victim was out drinking with friends at a pub when the man arrived after she called him there.
CCTV footage captured the man following the woman as she walked outside, with him catching up to her and blocking her path as she attempted to step around him.
He took her phone after she dropped it on the ground, before pushing her against the wall and walking off.
After a man later asked the woman if she was okay, the offender approached her and told her to go home, prompting her to tell him to leave her alone.
The victim began recording on her phone as the man followed her, before he grabbed and pushed her.
The woman told the man she was "done" before he responded: "Yeah so am I and I'm about to belt you in the face, get in a taxi and go home."
He then grabbed her wrist and threw her to the ground, causing her head to hit the pavement and resulting in grazes on her shoulder.
As witnesses approached, the woman called out from the ground to "call the police".
One witness kept the pair apart before convincing the victim to call a friend, who arrived shortly after. The offender was arrested.
In court, he also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm stemming from an early morning incident, in which he headbutted a 17-year-old boy at an Illawarra McDonald's.
The victim was seated near the entryway when one of his friends told him to stop flirting with her mother, to which the victim laughed.
The offender overheard the conversation and told the teenager he was being disrespectful towards women.
The man headbutted the teen in the face outside the restaurant shortly after and fled before police arrived. The offender was arrested that evening.
The man remains on bail while he awaits his sentence scheduled for June, with an apprehended violence order put in place to protect the woman.
