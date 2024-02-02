Meet the trailblazing teens who are creating South Coast United history

South Coast United has achieved plenty over the past four decades, but the Ian McLennan Park club will create a special slice of history in 2024.
As the club celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, United will field its inaugural all-girls graded junior team in the Football South Coast competition.
The side will take part in the new female under-18s division, which aims bridge the gap between the junior and senior women's football programs. Previously, girls would move up from the under-16s to youth grade (U/20s).
FSC is still accepting nominations for the inaugural U/18s competition.
The new SCU team will be coached by John Howarth and the club has been aggressive in its recruitment strategy, bringing in players from the South Coast Flame, Figtree, Lakeside and Unanderra.
One of those recruits is Kaitlyn Elsner, who is excited to be among United's trailblazing teenagers.
"I was playing in the under-16s last year so the new under-18s comp is going to be good because otherwise I would have gone straight up to under-20s. It's a good in-between (option)," the ex-Flame midfielder told the Mercury.
"We've all started training already, most teams haven't yet, and we've joined together and really connected. It's really cool to be the first team of girls for South Coast United and be the face of the club."
Elsner believes the new competition shows the continued growth of the girls and women's game following last year's record-breaking World Cup on Australian soil.
"The Women's World Cup has really brought in more numbers, especially in Wollongong. We haven't had as many females previously and now they're making a whole new competition," the 16-year-old said.
"This year, I want to grow as a player and stay in shape and get faster. As for the team, we want to take on the best teams and hopefully win the comp."
The team's inaugural coach Howarth has played a key role in the growth of SCU's junior program for the past five or six years.
Howarth's journey at United started with mentoring the under-12s and, in recent years, he has been the club's pathways coaching coordinator, overseeing the development of the 16s to 18s age groups.
He is pleased to see the introduction of the new U/18s female competition, with the opportunity to form a SCU side coming after he was contacted by a few parents on the same day.
"It was something that we always wanted and it just grew from there. We put the word out and one came, another one came and suddenly we had a squad of about 16 already," Howarth said.
"We've got a fairly strong, rep quality side which will be the club's first all-girls graded team outside the women's comp, which is a totally different entity. They've all started training pretty hard and they're all excited.
"Their talent is really good. They're a good bunch of girls and they really want to be competitive."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.