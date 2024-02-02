Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Meet the trailblazing teens who are creating South Coast United history

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 2 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New recruit Kaitlyn Elsner (holding ball) and her South Coast United teammates are excited about the 2024 season. Picture by Adam McLean
New recruit Kaitlyn Elsner (holding ball) and her South Coast United teammates are excited about the 2024 season. Picture by Adam McLean

South Coast United has achieved plenty over the past four decades, but the Ian McLennan Park club will create a special slice of history in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.