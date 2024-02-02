Wollongong set for Day of Steel as Illawarra junior reps season kicks off

When it comes to rugby league, there aren't all that many things that make Dragons great Shaun Timmins nervous. The Test and Origin rep famously slotted a golden-point field goal to snatch victory for NSW with cool ease.
Now many years retired, the Illawarra product admits to some nerves as he approaches his first game as a head coach at Collegians on Saturday, where he'll take charge of the Steelers SG Ball side in its season-opener against Souths.
"It's a bit of a weird feeling, I think it's easier playing," Timmins said.
"I can see why some of these coaches go bald. You can't control too much from the sideline, but I'm looking forward to it. I've obviously been in and around the club a lot coaching as an assistant, but I've never taken the head coaching role.
"So far it's been alright, but there's been no points up for grabs. I'm sure the anxiety levels will probably go up a tad on Saturday when we're playing for points, but I'm confident in the way we've trained.
"The boys have been really good and bought into what we've been trying to drill into them, myself, Mark Riddell and Brian Norrie.
"They've got some good mentors there that have been in and around the game and the boys have really enjoyed it. They've trained really hard over the break, it's just about going out and transferring it onto the field on Saturday."
The 210-game NRL veteran will combine the SG Ball coaching gig with a role with the Dragons top 30 as part of a concerted effort from coach Shane Flanagan to plug gaps in the club's pathway.
St George coach Willie Talau is tasked with the same objective, also balancing a top-grade role with the Dragons junior reps.
Timmins said the pathways aspect is his chief motivation, not any desire to springboard himself into the NRL head coaching ranks.
"I don't want to be an NRL head coach or anything like that," Timmins said.
"That's not me. I want to win SG Ball, but I just want to give these guys the right guidance on their pathway and turn them into good people and good players. I'd love to see all of them play NRL, but I know you only normally get four or five that do it.
"I knew a lot of the boys because I'd been in that recruitment role [previously], so I'd signed a lot of their first contracts. There was a few I didn't know, but I've really enjoyed getting to know them and their goals and what they want to do to go higher.
"Obviously I came through this pathway myself as a player and just being on the journey with them and helping them with things I learned over my career through playing or working under different coaches is what's exciting for me.
"It's a good group of young boys, there's some real talent in the side, but they've all been really good in working hard. They're sick of training now and just keen to get into it on Saturday."
The SG Ball clash will the fourth leg of a Steelers quadruple-header at Collegians, with the club's Harold Matthews, Tarsha Gale Cup, and Lisa Fiaola Cup sides all in action.
Only Courtney Crawford's Tarsha Gale Cup side saw finals action last season, and the second year coach is confident it can go one or two better this season having been boosted by several members of the last year's all-conquering Lisa Fiaola Cup side.
"We're very lucky this year that we've got a good core group back," Crawford said.
"I've coached these girls for a few years now so they really trust the system and trust what we're building here.
"The other girls that have come through have played in the Lisa Fiaola system, so 95 per cent of that squad have been a part of the pathway before or played some footy together.
"They're definitely coming in with a lot more footy experience and you can just see the connection around the group given they have come through that pathway.
"From day one they've been connected, they've been willing to work for each other and they've worked harder than I've ever seen before.
"It's really exciting for us this year. We know we've got a lot of hard work to do, but hopefully that sets us up for a successful season."
