Blue Haven's future more than a month away

It will be more than a month before the fate of Kiama's Blue Haven aged care centre is known.
At Thursday night's extraordinary meeting, the council discussed the tenders received to buy Blue Haven Bonaira in a confidential session.
In a surprise move, the councillors voted not to accept any of the bids and instead gave authority to CEO Jane Stroud to negotiate with the preferred tender.
Council staff had ranked the tenders but that document remains confidential so the identity of the company with which Ms Stroud will negotiate is not known.
Part of the reason given for rejecting the offers and engaging in direct negotiations is because the councillors believed that may achieve "an advantageous outcome".
A Kiama Council statement said the negotiation process will take five weeks and any draft contract would be returned to councillors to accept or reject.
Next week, Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly, Ms Stroud and the executive team will meet with Blue Haven residents and their next of kin as well as those who live in the Terralong independent living units and staff to discuss the next steps.
"This is one of the biggest decisions ever made by Kiama Council and has not been taken lightly," Mayor Reilly said.
"I thank my fellow councillors, council staff and the executive team for the many months and in fact years of hard work it has taken to reach this point.
"I can honestly say this is the best outcome for Blue Haven residents and loved ones, our community and for Kiama Council.
"The divestment of Blue Haven Bonaira to the preferred tenderer, who is a registered aged care provider, will mean that council can refocus on the core business of providing local government services, while knowing that we have retained this much loved and valued asset within our community."
Meanwhile the United Services Union has released a statement after the police were called to reportedly remove some of their representatives from the public gallery.
"Community members and staff are understandably frustrated which sparked a great deal of anger and frustration in the public gallery at last night's meeting," USU General Secretary Graeme Kelly said.
"The USU believes Kiama Council needs to have an administrator appointed. The community and workers deserve to be fully informed with accurate information.
"Instead the council is seeking to prevent the community from knowing the truth about its bid to sell of the aged care facility."
