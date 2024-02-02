Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Haven's future more than a month away

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 2 2024 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Council's CEO Jane Stroud will enter into negotiations to sell the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care centre.
Kiama Council's CEO Jane Stroud will enter into negotiations to sell the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care centre.

It will be more than a month before the fate of Kiama's Blue Haven aged care centre is known.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.