Cream rising to the top in Illawarra cricket

The cream is starting to rise to the top heading into the pointy end of the Cricket Illawarra season.
Reigning champions Northern Districts started the season poorly but have won their last four games heading into this Saturday's showdown against a Corrimal outfit which itself is within striking distance of securing a long-awaited finals' berth.
A win for the Butchers at Ziems Park will see them leapfrog Corrimal and possibly fourth-placed Dapto, depending on other results on Saturday.
Earlier this month Northern Districts captain Sam Hobson told the Mercury he believed the Butchers could recover from their poor season start and challenge for a second straight title.
The Butchers' recent form suggest they will be there or thereabouts come finals' time.
But competition leaders University, Wollongong and Keira remain the teams to beat heading into round 13 fixtures on Saturday.
The Students, who lost only one of eight games they've played this season, will fancy their chances of beating Wests Illawarra at Uni Oval.
Wests captain Udara Jayasundara though believes his young chargers are capable of causing a boilover if they play their best cricket.
"Uni are a very good team and it will be a real challenge for us but we will give it our best and hope that is enough," he said.
"We are a young side and are lacking a bit of experience but our young players are learning, and they are learning fast.
"We are capable of doing well and winning more games but I think with experience and time we can be even better next season hopefully."
Jayasundara said the seventh-placed Wests had played a lot of good cricket this season but had been undone at times by small mistakes which had cost them dearly.
"it's not that we haven't got talent and aren't playing good cricket, we do and we have," he said.
"Our problem is we lack a bit of experience when times get tough and we probably don't make the most of some opportunities that come up in games.
"This is unfortunate but it's not all bad because we've shown enough that on our day we can beat the top sides.
"I think our best is still to come. We have some very good young players, in particular Bailey Abela, who has a very bright future in the game."
There will also be a lot of attention on the Dapto v Keira Lions clash at Reed Park on Saturday.
Dapto will look to bounce back to form after their recent good run of form was halted last Saturday by the charging Butchers.
The Canaries will be hoping to have their influential captain and perhaps the form batsman in the competition, Ben Phillips back on deck against a Lions side which has won seven of its nine completed games.
In the other matches on Saturday, Balgownie play Port Kembla at King George V Oval and IPCC take on Wollongong at Rex Jackson Oval.
