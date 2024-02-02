Wollongong Olympic snare experienced defender for 2024 Premier League

Wollongong Olympic have added further muscle to their line-up for this year's Illawarra Premier League, luring experienced talent Kyle Jackson to PCYC.
Olympic announced via social media on Friday afternoon that they had recruited the former Bulli veteran ahead of the 2024 season.
Jackson became a favourite son at the Balls Paddock club over the past decade, working his way up from the youth grade side to the Illawarra's top-flight. The defender brought up his 100th game with the IPL club in 2022.
"The talented wing-back is a solid defensive presence, able to win the ball and transition quickly on the offensive with a darting run and direct pass," Olympic wrote in a statement.
"Jackson shows a consistent tenacity and bravery on the pitch, leaving it all on the line for three points."
Jackson is the second Bulli talent to join Olympic over the past few days, with forward Jarvis Patterson also ready to don the sky blue jersey this year.
The pair are the latest signings in a big off-season recruitment drive for the 2023 Bampton Cup champions, which includes picking up Coniston skipper Lukas Stergiou, Helensburgh sharpshooter Kade Kinsella and experienced NPL NSW midfielder Jason Madonis.
Olympic has also retained the majority of last year's squad, including Harry Callahan, Nick Littler and Guy Knight.
Conversely, the club's departures include gloveman Cristofer Fuentes, who has joined IPL newcomers Shellharbour.
