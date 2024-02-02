Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Wollongong Olympic snare experienced defender for 2024 Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 2 2024 - 7:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bulli defender Kyle Jackson (left) works hard to keep the ball away from his opponent during a Premier League game in 2022. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Former Bulli defender Kyle Jackson (left) works hard to keep the ball away from his opponent during a Premier League game in 2022. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Wollongong Olympic have added further muscle to their line-up for this year's Illawarra Premier League, luring experienced talent Kyle Jackson to PCYC.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.