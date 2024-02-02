Four charged as child drivers allegedly led PolAir on Dapto joyride

Four children have been charged, after a car was allegedly stolen and driven around the Illawarra.
Police were called in after the owner of the car spotted it being driven on Fairwater Drive at Horsley around 1.30pm on January 16.
About 3pm, with the assistance of PolAir, the vehicle was located on Illabunda Crescent at Koonawarra. No one was inside.
A short time later, officers not far from the scene, arrested six people, aged between 12 and 15 years old.
On February 1, four children were charged in relation to the offence.
Two 12-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy were charged with knowingly drive stolen conveyance.
A 15-year-old girl was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
They were issued a future court attendance notice and will face a Children's Court in March.
The 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy will be dealt with under the Youth Offenders Act.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.