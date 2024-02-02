How vocational training brought Jade closer to community

For Jade Barrington, undertaking vocational training in her final years of high school became not only a learning opportunity but a pathway to strengthening her connection to community.
The young Aboriginal woman from Wreck Bay spent time in foster care and returned to community at age 14, before studying a Certificate II in business services when she entered year 11.
This saw her spend one day a week working at the Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community Council, where she did everything from helping establish a homework centre for children, to learning how to write policies and procedures.
Miss Barrington said this work meant she could deepen her sense of community and gain more confidence in herself.
Her hard work resulted in her being named the Illawarra and South East NSW Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year in 2022 and she went on to win the NSW title too, making her a finalist in that year's national awards.
Miss Barrington is now studying an arts degree at the University of Wollongong, majoring in Indigenous history, but she also acts as an ambassador for vocational education and training.
In these roles she goes to school to talk to students, especially Indigenous children, about the importance of vocational education and the different opportunities available.
She explained how she had spoken to students about finding their passion and discovering ways to follow that.
"As blackfellas we're kinesthetic learners naturally, we learn by seeing and doing, rather than just sitting in a classroom," Miss Barrington said.
Continuing to be involved in the promotion of vocational training was also a way to celebrate Blak excellence, she said.
The Illawarra Vocational Training Committee (IVTC) is now looking for its next crop of outstanding apprentices and trainees with the launch of the 2024 lllawarra and South East NSW Training Awards.
Darryl Leslie, chair of the IVTC and apprentice support manager at Endeavour Energy, said the awards were not just about skills, but finding good ambassadors to promote apprenticeships and traineeships.
For a regional area, Mr Leslie said, the Illawarra punched above its weight with the number of representatives who did well at the state and national awards.
He described vocational training as something that transformed lives.
"It's seeing those lives change that keep us coming back every year," Mr Leslie said.
To enter or nominate someone in the 2024 awards, visit education.nsw.gov.au/skills-nsw/nsw-training-awards.
