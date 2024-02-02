Hawks hoping third time is a charm in 'must win' Brisbane clash

The Illawarra Hawks are treating Saturday night's showdown against the Brisbane Bullets in Wollongong as a must win.
A third loss to the Bullets this season will severely hamper the sixth-placed Hawks' charge for a playoffs' berth.
Should Illawarra prevail at WIN Entertainment Centre and improve to a 12-12 win/loss record, they will leapfrog the fifth-placed Brisbane.
This is not lost on Hawks interim coach Justin Tatum or guard Justin Robinson, who was hoping third time was a charm and Illawarra finally get the better of a Bullets outfit which has won both clashes against the Hawks in Brisbane this season.
"It's definitely must win. Hopefully third time is the charm as they've had our number the first two times," Robinson said.
"Hopefully we can make some adjustments and pull out the win over the weekend, but it's going to be a big test for us and a big game for them as well.
"I think the hungrier team and more desperate team will win."
The Hawks suffered a heartbreaking one-point loss in their first clash against the Bullets but had no answer to Nathan Sobey in their second battle, with the guard draining 25 points to guide Brisbane to a 110-103 win on January 14.
Robinson conceded shutting down Sobey would be key to a Hawks win.
"He's always the difference for that team. He can score, he leads the team well, he is one of the top guys in Australia. [Stopping him] will always be on the scouting report," he said.
"I think we did a good job on him in the second half but some other pieces worked for them too.
"I think they will be fully loaded coming here and hopefully we can stop him."
Robinson will most probably be part of the guard rotation assigned to defend Sobey, though if the recent previous games are anything to go by, he might have to do it coming off the bench.
While he always wants to be a starter, Robinson said he was happy to play whatever role was needed to help the Hawks win.
"I'm a professional. I've played in the NBA before and had to come off the bench. It doesn't change who I am or what I think my role is. I'm just continuing to be myself and do whatever the team needs to win," he said.
Robinson agreed with his coach that the Hawks would definitely need to shoot better from the free-throw line but stressed that sometimes in basketball teams like Illawarra had to grind out wins.
'Sometimes all our shots won't go in, we can't always be the perfect team," he said.
'I don't think we were perfect against Perth but that's how the ball rolled for us in Perth, we went up big. We never really got a big lead against the Breakers.
"The [Breakers] are a well coached team, they know their sets, they run their stuff and they do a good job controlling the game. They've got Will McDowell-White and PC [Parker Jackson-Cartwright] who do a really good job of leading that team.
"We just had Perth's number that day, I don't think there's a big difference, I just think Gary [Clark] was hot so that's who we gave the ball to.
"That's the perfect thing about our team. In Perth Toddy [Blanchfield] got hot so we gave the ball to him.
"We have so many pieces that can complement each other that we kind of take it by flow.
"I think with a team like us, we have to be able to get out those tough grinded wins like against New Zealand, it's not always going to be a blow out. A lot of the teams in the league are close no matter who you are, and you see how close the league is.
"Adelaide is at the bottom and they come here and beat us and now they're on a roll of five and one over the last six [games].
"i think we got to take it day by day and doing the small things and listening to our coaching staff."
