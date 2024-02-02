The Farm at Killalea named one of best beaches in Australia

There are almost 12,000 beaches along Australia's coastline and one of the best is right here in the Illawarra.
The Farm at Killalea Regional Park has been named the second-best beach in Australia in 2024, coming in behind only Squeaky Beach on Victoria's Wilsons Promontory.
It is the only NSW beach on the top 10 list, which conservationist Brad Farmer curates each year for Tourism Australia.
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer described the honour as akin to having a best mate win a big award.
"I've got an immense sense of pride... I've been surfing Killalea since I was 12 and I've got something like a 17-year journey as an activist for Killalea and sticking up for it," the keen surfer and environmentalist said.
Cr Homer was involved in the successful campaign to have Killalea made a national surfing reserve over a decade ago and advocated alongside other community members to stop the development of the area, which ultimately led to its designation as a regional park under NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
He said The Farm touched everyone from surfers and beach lovers to environmentalists and ecologists.
When summer's predominant northeasterly blew it created beautiful, smooth waves for surfers, Cr Homer said, and while it sat on the edge of a city it still felt remote.
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones gave similar reasons when asked why The Farm was special, saying it was a place that had something for everyone.
"It's beautiful, you're in the middle of Shellharbour but you could be in the middle of wilderness," Mr Jones said.
Cr Homer said the area also contained protected species and Aboriginal cultural heritage.
"It truly has come into its own and been recognised for the extraordinary beach and surrounding environment it is," Cr Homer said.
He hoped this acknowledgement would only cement its protected status as it would broaden its recognition as a special place in need of preservation.
For Cr Homer, The Farm might not be his favourite beach to surf, but "emotionally and heart-wise, Killalea's the number one beach".
Mr Jones was in agreement, saying that while it was great to claim silver, in his eyes The Farm should have been number one.
"It's a breathtaking beach, loved by locals and tourists - particularly surfers," Mr Jones said.
"Killalea is a significant cultural site for our First Nations peoples.
"This place highlights our beautiful region not only to Australia, but to the rest of the world."
Tourism Australia's best beaches list is updated each year to highlight different beaches around the country.
In 2020, Minnamurra Beach, or Mystics, came in third on the list.
Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell, said showcasing the diversity of Australia's beaches was a way to put the country front and centre on the world stage as it continued to rebound from the COVID pandemic.
