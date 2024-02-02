Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The Farm at Killalea named one of best beaches in Australia

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
February 3 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones at The Farm, the second-best beach in Australia in 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones at The Farm, the second-best beach in Australia in 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

There are almost 12,000 beaches along Australia's coastline and one of the best is right here in the Illawarra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.