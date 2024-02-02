Wollongong council to decide on $5m grant to housing start up

Wollongong councillors will decide on Monday whether to award the lion's share of a signature affordable housing fund to a start up with a limited track record in the Illawarra.
Head Start Homes was named the "in principle" recipient of $5 million for affordable housing delivery in the Wollongong LGA in July last year.
After six months of negotiations, Wollongong councillors will decide on Monday, February 5, whether to go ahead with the grant, and hand over the funds to Head Start Homes.
This is the second grant Head Start Homes has received under Wollongong council's Affordable Housing program, after the organisation previously received $1.3 million to roll out its Home Recycling Guarantee to low income households in the Wollongong LGA.
Since those funds were awarded in January 2023, two families have been able to move into a home under the scheme.
How that scheme works is that Head Start Homes provides up to $110,000 - enough to finance a loan of $550,000 - to a participating bank that is held in a term deposit account, earning compounding interest.
The Housing Trust previously received $4.34 million to deliver 17 units across two projects in Wollongong and Dapto.
Once the homeowner has paid off the bulk of the loan, the funds return to Head Start Homes - with interest - and can be used on future projects.
The second tranche of funding will go towards two schemes rolled out by Head Start Homes, the first, called Equity+, provides low income tenants a rent-to-buy pathway, utilising homes from developers, builders and local governments for a discount.
Successful participants move into the homes and have their lease managed by a community housing provider after which these homes may become available to purchase.
Once ready to purchase, the discount for which the home was originally purchased for can then be used to reduce the home loan amount, reducing how much the tenant needs to put forward for a deposit.
A separate part of the Wollongong council funds will also go towards an "empowerment service" for people to increase their financial capability through supported savings education plans.
A disclaimer at the bottom of the Head Start Homes website states "Head Start Homes is not a financial advisor and does not provide loans of any kind".
Head Start Homes is also not a registered Community Housing Provider, nor a licensed builder. It is not registered with the banking and finance sector regulator APRA. It is also not a charity, having not been registered with the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profit Commissions.
It does have an exemption under Australia's anti-money laundering legislation and from financial crime regulator AUSTRAC, for the provision of its Headstart Guarantee. The exemption makes no mention of the Equity+ scheme.
To be eligible for the funding from Wollongong council, Head Start Homes must be registered as a not-for-profit Community Housing Provider and/or be an appropriately licensed provider, either finance, or builder.
Stephen Woodhead, Head Start Homes founder and managing director, said the company met the grant criteria.
"We are satisfied we are in full compliance with the tender criteria. Head Start Homes has been granted tax exemption status as a not-for-profit Community Services Organisation."
The report to council, recommending that Head Start Homes receive the funds, states that Head Start Homes has satisfied the council assessment panel it is capable of fulfilling the purpose of the grant.
"The proposed Agreement also contains financial reporting obligations and provides Council with annual data in relation to the number of people assisted with the affordable housing scheme and their status."
The agreement also states that funds will be repaid if they are spent other than under the agreement, there are thresholds for the release of funding and targets have been set for the number of households assisted and the timeframes that outcomes need to be achieved. The report does not specify what these are.
The grant to Head Start homes is one of three affordable housing initiatives Wollongong council highlighted in its housing progress report, also delivered to council on February 5. The plan sits alongside the agreement to create six dwellings on the site of the former Port Kembla Public School and an audit of all development applications that include affordable housing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.