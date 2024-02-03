Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

3D printing for human face reconstruction in UOW researcher's sights

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated February 3 2024 - 11:23pm, first published 11:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Xiao Liu is working on 3d-printable jaw implants. Picture supplied, Passe and Williams Foundation.
Dr Xiao Liu is working on 3d-printable jaw implants. Picture supplied, Passe and Williams Foundation.

Using 3D printing to reconstruct the human face will be the focus of cutting-edge work for a University of Wollongong researcher who has won $700,000 in funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.