3D printing for human face reconstruction in UOW researcher's sights

Using 3D printing to reconstruct the human face will be the focus of cutting-edge work for a University of Wollongong researcher who has won $700,000 in funding.
Dr Xiao Liu has received the funding from the Passe and Williams Foundation for her work researching jaw reconstruction methods, especially for cancer patients.
Dr Liu is working on developing a pioneering dental implant known as a 3D-printed resorbable scaffold, which helps aid rapid bone growth - in this case as a jaw implant.
For people who have had radiation therapy for head and neck cancers, dental implants can be crucial for their quality of life post-treatment.
Dr Liu said oral cancer ranks among the most prevalent cancers globally, often needing surgery that removes part of the jaw.
"Unfortunately, this procedure can have a huge impact on the patient's quality of life post-treatment, and many often struggle to reintegrate into their work and personal lives," Dr Liu said.
"Our aim is to significantly improve the quality of life for post-cancer patients.
"We want to develop a hybrid 3D-printed scaffold that not only facilitates rapid osteogenesis, or bone growth, but is also partially resorbable - meaning it will naturally integrate with the surrounding tissue,"
Dr Liu is a research fellow working with UOW's Intelligent Polymer Research Institute (IPR), which was part of a research recently dissolved by the university.
Passe and Williams Foundation CEO Dr Jeanette Pritchard said Dr Liu's research had the potential to make a lasting impact on the field.
"We are always thrilled to support the highest calibre projects and people," Dr Pritchard said.
"The University of Wollongong has a track record of supporting innovative research that has a tangible impact on society, and Dr. Liu's work exemplifies this commitment."
The funding is a mid-career fellowship coinciding with World Cancer Day on Sunday.
It is one of several grants by the Passe and Williams Foundation, a philanthropic organisation funded by a trust set up in 1986 by British woman Barbara Slatter to honour the memory of her two husbands, Edward Passe and Rodney Williams.
The foundation concentrates on funding ear, nose and throat healthcare, and it said an estimated 5,300 Australians were newly diagnosed with head and neck cancer last year alone.
The Intelligent Polymer Research Institute had been part of the Australian Institute for Innovative Materials, a high-profile research centre at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus.
The AIIM was dissolved by the university in December as part of a campus restrructure
The IPR moved into the Faculty of Engineering and Information Sciences in the restructure, which UOW said would not cost jobs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.